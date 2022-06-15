 Skip to main content
  • Ernest Doku
Ernest Doku Author Pic

Ernest Doku

Uswitch Spokesperson and Head of Commercial for Broadband and Mobiles

About the Author

Sometime Uswitch spokesperson and Head of Commercial for broadband and mobiles. Part-time handset reviewer. One-time video games tester. Full-time gadget-fancier.

As well as writing sector reports and putting new phones to the test for Uswitch, Ernest is a regular contributor to Mobile News, The Metro, Huffington Post and Mobile Today.

A self-confessed Hypebeast and all-round Beau Brummel of the Billionaire Boys Club era, Ernest claims that 2022 is the year he gets his ruinous clothes-shopping habit under control once and for all. Nobody believes him.

Expertise

  • Broadband

  • Mobiles

  • Handset reviews

  • Telecoms

Education

  • The University of Manchester

Featured in News

  • BBC

  • iNews

  • mobilenews

