Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Phone colour backPhone colour front

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE deals

Bestselling Samsung phones

List of Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    O2

    £47.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£39.00 upfront cost

    £1203.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    Three Mobile

    £39.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost

    £1115.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    Three Mobile

    £34.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£249.00 upfront cost

    £1095.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    Three Mobile

    £29.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£349.00 upfront cost

    £1075.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    Three Mobile

    £22.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£499.00 upfront cost

    £1057.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    Three Mobile

    £43.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£39.00 upfront cost

    £1101.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    Vodafone

    £39.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£89.00 upfront cost

    £1061.00 total cost

    50 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    Three Mobile

    £37.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost

    £1067.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    Vodafone

    £34.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£189.00 upfront cost

    £1041.00 total cost

    50 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black

    O2

    £38.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£189.00 upfront cost

    £1137.00 total cost

    400 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) is a lower-spec version of the newly released Z Flip 7. It’s ideal for those who want a trendy flipable but don’t necessarily need the highest phone specifications on the market.

Key takeaways

Price

  • 128GB: £849
  • 256GB: £899

Design

  • 6.7-inch main screen
  • 3.4-inch cover screen

Cameras

  • 50MP main camera
  • 12MP Ultra-Wide
  • 10MP Selfie

Galaxy AI

  • Galaxy AI throughout
  • Intuitive notifications on the cover screen

Samsung Z Flip 7 FE specifications:

  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Main screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate)
  • Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720x748 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate)
  • Cameras: 50MP Wide (OIS, Dual Pixel AF), 12MP Ultra-Wide (123°) and 10MP (F2.2) front-facing camera.
  • Battery: 4,000mAh with 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W Wireless PowerShare.
  • Operating System: Android 16 with One UI 8
  • Dimensions (Folded): 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm
  • Dimensions (Unfolded): 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
  • Weight: 187g
  • Water Resistance: IP48
  • Build Material: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on cover and back, Armour Aluminium Frame.
  • Colours: Black, White

Samsung Z Flip 7 FE release date

The Z Flip 7 FE was launched alongside the other devices in the Z 7 series range at Samsung Unpacked on 9 July 2025. Pre-orders are already live, and the devices will be available from July 25, 2025.

Samsung Z Flip 7 FE price:

The Z Flip 7 FE starts at £849 for the baseline 128GB devices and £899 for the 256GB devices. This is £200 cheaper than the Z Flip 7 model.

  • 128GB: £849
  • 256GB: £899

Samsung Z Flip 7 FE features:

  • Foldable Form Factor: Maintains the signature clamshell design, offering a compact device when folded.
  • FlexCam: Utilises the folding design for hands-free selfies and video calls in Flex Mode.
  • Optimised Cover Screen: Features an "optimised Now Brief" for essential updates at a glance
  • Galaxy AI Integration: Includes AI features like Galaxy AI Photo Assist, Auto Zoom, and integration with Google Gemini Live for hands-free voice searches and task completion.
  • One UI 8: Offers a personalised user interface optimised for both the main and cover screens
  • Long-lasting Software Support: Expected to receive seven years of OS updates and security patches.

Samsung Z Flip 7 FE vs Z Flip 7:

The Z Flip 7 FE is a "Fan Edition" of the Flip 7, giving Samsung fans the chance to get a top-of-the-line foldable phone at a slightly lower price.

One of the most notable differences between the two phones is the processors. The FE features the less powerful Exynos 2400 processor vs. the Exynos 2500 in the Flip 7. It also has less RAM (8GB vs. 12GB) and a slightly smaller battery (4,000mAh vs. 4,300mAh).

An important feature to note is that the camera setup is the same on both smartphones, with a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie camera.

The most instantly noticeable difference between the two is the front display. The Z Flip 7 FE has a smaller and less advanced cover display that is 3.4 inches with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Z Flip 7 has introduced its larger, edge-to-edge 4.1-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Z Flip 7 FE also offers fewer colour options and slightly thicker folded dimensions. It shares the same IP48 water resistance rating and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 durability as its more premium sibling.

Comparison: Samsung Z Flip 7 FE vs Z Flip 7

FeatureSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FESamsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Price (Starting)£849£1,049
ProcessorExynos 2400Exynos 2500
RAM8GB12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB256GB, 512GB
Main Display6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)6.9" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)
Cover Display3.4" Super AMOLED (720x748, 60Hz)4.1" Super AMOLED (1048x948, 60/120Hz), edge-to-edge
Rear Cameras50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide
Front Camera10MP10MP
Battery4,000mAh4,300mAh
Folded Dimensions71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm75.2 x 85.5 x 13.7mm
Unfolded Dimensions71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm75.2 x 166.7 x 6.5mm
Weight187g188g
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4
ColoursBlack, WhiteBlue Shadow, Jet-Black, Coral-red, Mint (online exclusive)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE pros and cons:

Pros

  • More affordable:

    Makes the foldable experience more accessible with a lower price point than flagship foldables.

  • Premium design similar to Z Flip 6:

    Maintains the sleek and compact design with durable build materials.

  • Good camera system:

    Features the same capable 50MP main camera as the Z Flip 7.

  • Software support:

    Benefits from Samsung's commitment to long-term software updates.

  • Galaxy AI features:

    Provides intelligent software enhancements for photography and productivity.

Cons

  • Slightly underpowered processor:

    The Exynos 2400 is a step down from the Z Flip 7's Exynos 2500 and the Z Flip 6's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, potentially impacting performance for demanding tasks.

  • Smaller and lower refresh rate cover screen:

    The 3.4-inch 60Hz cover display is less advanced than the Z Flip 7's larger, higher-refresh-rate FlexWindow.

  • Less RAM and storage:

    It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, compared to the Z Flip 7's 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

  • Limited colour options:

    Only available in Black and White, lacking the more vibrant choices of the Z Flip 7.

  • Similar to Z Flip 6:

    Many hardware aspects, particularly the displays, are carried over from last year's Z Flip 6, so it's not a significant upgrade if you own a previous model.

FAQs

What are the main differences between the Z Flip 7 and the Z Flip 7 FE?

The main differences are the price, processor, and front screen size. The FE has a lower price, a less advanced processor, and a smaller front screen.


How big are the screens on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

The Z Flip 7 FE front screen is 3.4 inches, and the main screen is 6.7 inches.


How good is the battery in the Flip 7 FE?

The Z Flip 7 FE has a 4,000mAh battery, which is smaller than the Z Flip 7 but the same as the previous model, the Z Flip 6.


What cameras are on the Z Flip 7 FE?

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has the same camera setup as the Z Flip 7: a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie camera.