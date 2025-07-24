Samsung Z Flip 7 FE vs Z Flip 7:

The Z Flip 7 FE is a "Fan Edition" of the Flip 7, giving Samsung fans the chance to get a top-of-the-line foldable phone at a slightly lower price.

One of the most notable differences between the two phones is the processors. The FE features the less powerful Exynos 2400 processor vs. the Exynos 2500 in the Flip 7. It also has less RAM (8GB vs. 12GB) and a slightly smaller battery (4,000mAh vs. 4,300mAh).

An important feature to note is that the camera setup is the same on both smartphones, with a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie camera.

The most instantly noticeable difference between the two is the front display. The Z Flip 7 FE has a smaller and less advanced cover display that is 3.4 inches with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Z Flip 7 has introduced its larger, edge-to-edge 4.1-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Z Flip 7 FE also offers fewer colour options and slightly thicker folded dimensions. It shares the same IP48 water resistance rating and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 durability as its more premium sibling.