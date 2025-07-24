Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 256GB Black
£47.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£39.00 upfront cost
£1203.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£39.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost
£1115.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£34.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£249.00 upfront cost
£1095.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£29.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£349.00 upfront cost
£1075.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£22.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£499.00 upfront cost
£1057.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£43.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£39.00 upfront cost
£1101.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£39.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£89.00 upfront cost
£1061.00 total cost
50 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£37.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost
£1067.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£34.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£189.00 upfront cost
£1041.00 total cost
50 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£38.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£189.00 upfront cost
£1137.00 total cost
400 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) is a lower-spec version of the newly released Z Flip 7. It’s ideal for those who want a trendy flipable but don’t necessarily need the highest phone specifications on the market.
The Z Flip 7 FE was launched alongside the other devices in the Z 7 series range at Samsung Unpacked on 9 July 2025. Pre-orders are already live, and the devices will be available from July 25, 2025.
The Z Flip 7 FE starts at £849 for the baseline 128GB devices and £899 for the 256GB devices. This is £200 cheaper than the Z Flip 7 model.
The Z Flip 7 FE is a "Fan Edition" of the Flip 7, giving Samsung fans the chance to get a top-of-the-line foldable phone at a slightly lower price.
One of the most notable differences between the two phones is the processors. The FE features the less powerful Exynos 2400 processor vs. the Exynos 2500 in the Flip 7. It also has less RAM (8GB vs. 12GB) and a slightly smaller battery (4,000mAh vs. 4,300mAh).
An important feature to note is that the camera setup is the same on both smartphones, with a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie camera.
The most instantly noticeable difference between the two is the front display. The Z Flip 7 FE has a smaller and less advanced cover display that is 3.4 inches with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Z Flip 7 has introduced its larger, edge-to-edge 4.1-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Z Flip 7 FE also offers fewer colour options and slightly thicker folded dimensions. It shares the same IP48 water resistance rating and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 durability as its more premium sibling.
|Feature
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
|Price (Starting)
|£849
|£1,049
|Processor
|Exynos 2400
|Exynos 2500
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|256GB, 512GB
|Main Display
|6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)
|6.9" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)
|Cover Display
|3.4" Super AMOLED (720x748, 60Hz)
|4.1" Super AMOLED (1048x948, 60/120Hz), edge-to-edge
|Rear Cameras
|50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide
|50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide
|Front Camera
|10MP
|10MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,300mAh
|Folded Dimensions
|71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm
|75.2 x 85.5 x 13.7mm
|Unfolded Dimensions
|71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
|75.2 x 166.7 x 6.5mm
|Weight
|187g
|188g
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4
|Colours
|Black, White
|Blue Shadow, Jet-Black, Coral-red, Mint (online exclusive)
Makes the foldable experience more accessible with a lower price point than flagship foldables.
Maintains the sleek and compact design with durable build materials.
Features the same capable 50MP main camera as the Z Flip 7.
Benefits from Samsung's commitment to long-term software updates.
Provides intelligent software enhancements for photography and productivity.
The Exynos 2400 is a step down from the Z Flip 7's Exynos 2500 and the Z Flip 6's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, potentially impacting performance for demanding tasks.
The 3.4-inch 60Hz cover display is less advanced than the Z Flip 7's larger, higher-refresh-rate FlexWindow.
It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, compared to the Z Flip 7's 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
Only available in Black and White, lacking the more vibrant choices of the Z Flip 7.
Many hardware aspects, particularly the displays, are carried over from last year's Z Flip 6, so it's not a significant upgrade if you own a previous model.
The main differences are the price, processor, and front screen size. The FE has a lower price, a less advanced processor, and a smaller front screen.
The Z Flip 7 FE front screen is 3.4 inches, and the main screen is 6.7 inches.
The Z Flip 7 FE has a 4,000mAh battery, which is smaller than the Z Flip 7 but the same as the previous model, the Z Flip 6.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has the same camera setup as the Z Flip 7: a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie camera.