Compare cruise travel insurance

What is cruise travel insurance?
Cruise travel insurance is a type of travel insurance designed specifically for cruise holidays. It provides extra protection for situations that standard travel insurance may not fully cover.
Some highlights of what this type of cover can offer include missed ports, cabin confinement, itinerary changes, and higher medical limits for onboard treatment and emergency transport.
Some insurers offer cruise cover as a standalone policy, but it’s more commonly an optional extra added to a standard travel insurance policy. This means it usually comes at an additional cost.
What is included in cruise cover?
Each policy can vary, so it’s important to check your documents. Here’s an overview of what you can generally expect to be covered:
Typically included:
- Emergency medical expenses can help with the cost of medical treatment on board, in port, and emergency evacuation or repatriation if needed
- Cancellation and curtailment can offer financial protection if you need to cancel your cruise or cut it short for an insured reason
- Unused excursions cover means you may be able to claim for pre-booked excursions you’re unable to attend due to illness or injury
- Cabin confinement policies may provide compensation if illness or injury means you’re confined to your cabin and miss planned activities or ports
- Missed port departures may help with additional costs if you miss the ship due to circumstances beyond your control
- Baggage and personal belongings can offer protection for loss, theft, or damage to personal items, often with higher limits for cruise travel.
Common exclusions
- High-risk activities: Certain activities, such as scuba diving or adventure sports, may not be included unless you have an additional level of cover
- Undeclared medical conditions: Claims related to medical conditions that haven’t been declared are usually excluded
- Incidents under the influence: Incidents that occur while under the influence of alcohol or drugs are not typically included
- Natural disasters, civil unrest, or terrorism: Disruption caused by these events may not be included unless specifically stated in the policy
- Changing your mind: Cancellation due to deciding not to travel is not usually included.
How do age and pre-existing conditions affect cruise insurance?
Both can affect the price and availability of cruise travel insurance:
Age
Cruise insurance may cost more for older travellers due to the increased risk of medical care or emergency assistance while on a cruise. This allows insurers to offer cover that reflects the level of support you may need while travelling.
When you enter your age when getting a quote, you'll only see cruise insurance policies that offer suitable cover for your journey.
Pre-existing medical conditions
If you have a pre-existing medical condition, cruise travel insurance might cost a little more. Insurers use your medical information to decide whether they can offer cover and at what price.
You'll be asked to declare all medical conditions when getting a quote. This helps make sure your policy is valid and that you're covered if you need treatment while on your cruise.
Once declared, we'll only show you cruise insurance policies from insurers willing to cover you, so you can compare suitable options straight away.
Some insurers may not offer cover in certain situations, such as if you have a serious condition, are undergoing treatment, or are awaiting a diagnosis.
If you're finding it difficult to get cover, MoneyHelper has a directory of insurers that specialise in offering medical travel insurance.
"Always be honest about your health when getting travel insurance. Undeclared medical conditions can lead to denied claims, and if a condition isn’t declared, you won’t be covered if it causes an emergency on board."
