Compare cruise travel insurance

How do age and pre-existing conditions affect cruise insurance?

Both can affect the price and availability of cruise travel insurance:

Age

Cruise insurance may cost more for older travellers due to the increased risk of medical care or emergency assistance while on a cruise. This allows insurers to offer cover that reflects the level of support you may need while travelling.

When you enter your age when getting a quote, you'll only see cruise insurance policies that offer suitable cover for your journey.

Pre-existing medical conditions

If you have a pre-existing medical condition, cruise travel insurance might cost a little more. Insurers use your medical information to decide whether they can offer cover and at what price.

You'll be asked to declare all medical conditions when getting a quote. This helps make sure your policy is valid and that you're covered if you need treatment while on your cruise.

Once declared, we'll only show you cruise insurance policies from insurers willing to cover you, so you can compare suitable options straight away.

Some insurers may not offer cover in certain situations, such as if you have a serious condition, are undergoing treatment, or are awaiting a diagnosis.

If you're finding it difficult to get cover, MoneyHelper has a directory of insurers that specialise in offering medical travel insurance.