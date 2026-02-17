Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Rianna Monteagudo author headshot

Rianna Monteagudo

Senior Content Editor

About the expert

Background

Rianna is a senior content marketing executive with experience in editorial content and PR. She’s an expert in the annual insurance industry and has been creating consumer content and campaigns for the last 2 years.

Expertise

Education

  • MSc in Marketing Strategy and Innovation - Bayes Business School
  • BA in English and Drama - Queen Mary University of London
Rianna's expert tip

"Most people assume 'Accidental damage' is included on all policies, but you’ll usually find it’s an optional extra. Without it, that red wine stain on the rug or a DIY mishap with a drill comes straight out of your pocket. When you're getting a quote, tick the 'Accidental damage' filter. It’s usually just a few pounds more and covers the mishaps that actually happen in a real home."

Rianna Monteagudo author headshotRianna Monteagudo, Senior Content Editor