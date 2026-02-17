Rianna Monteagudo

About the expert
Rianna is a senior content marketing executive with experience in editorial content and PR. She’s an expert in the annual insurance industry and has been creating consumer content and campaigns for the last 2 years.
- MSc in Marketing Strategy and Innovation - Bayes Business School
- BA in English and Drama - Queen Mary University of London
"Most people assume 'Accidental damage' is included on all policies, but you’ll usually find it’s an optional extra. Without it, that red wine stain on the rug or a DIY mishap with a drill comes straight out of your pocket. When you're getting a quote, tick the 'Accidental damage' filter. It’s usually just a few pounds more and covers the mishaps that actually happen in a real home."