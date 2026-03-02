Travel insurance for pre-existing medical conditions
Get specialist cover for a variety of existing health issues, including heart conditions and diabetes
What is pre-existing medical condition travel insurance?
Pre-existing medical condition travel insurance is designed for people who have a health condition that existed before they booked their policy.
Most insurers define a pre-existing condition as one you've had medication, treatment, or medical advice for within the last 12–24 months.
To be covered, you must declare all medical conditions during the quote process. Failing to declare a condition can invalidate your policy, meaning you may not be covered if you need treatment abroad.
Travel insurance companies we work with
We compare travel insurance from up to 46 UK travel insurance companies to find you our best deals.
How to compare and buy travel insurance with medical conditions
Tell us about any pre-existing conditions
When you get a quote, you’ll go through medical screening. You’ll provide details about your diagnosis, treatment, medication, and relevant dates.
If you’re including other travellers, you’ll also need to declare any pre-existing conditions they have so insurers can assess cover for each person.
Get your quote and options
Insurers will confirm whether they can offer cover and at what price. Having a pre-existing condition may increase your premium, but it ensures you’re covered if treatment is needed.
Choose your policy
You can still select your policy type (single-trip or annual), destination, trip length, and any optional extras you’d like to add.
If your medical situation changes after buying the policy (e.g. a new diagnosis or medication), contact your insurer immediately so your cover can be updated.
Can I get travel insurance for my specific medical condition?
In most cases, yes. Many insurers cover a wide range of pre-existing conditions, including:
- Heart conditions
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- High blood pressure.
Cover may be limited or more expensive for serious, rare, or terminal conditions. In some cases, an insurer may be unable to offer medical cover.
If you find it difficult to get insured, you still have options. The MoneyHelper travel insurance directory lists providers that specialise in travel insurance for medical conditions and can help you find the right cover.
"If you have a pre-existing medical condition, getting the right travel insurance matters. Be upfront about your condition when you get a quote - this helps insurers provide the right cover so you can travel with confidence."
What should my policy cover?
There are a few essential areas your travel insurance should cover:
- Emergency medical expenses: Medical treatment abroad can be extremely expensive, so make sure your policy provides adequate cover
- Repatriation: If you become seriously ill, the policy should cover getting you back to the UK safely
- Trip cancellation or curtailment: If you need to cancel or cut short your trip because of your medical condition, your policy should cover any non-refundable costs.
In addition to these, most policies include standard travel cover, such as:
- Lost or delayed baggage
- Stolen passports
- Personal liability
- Travel delays.
Policies may also have an excess (the amount you pay towards a claim). A higher excess can reduce your premium, but make sure it’s an amount you’re comfortable paying if you need to make a claim.
How much does medical travel insurance cost?
Insurers take a range of factors into account when pricing travel insurance, including age, destination, trip length, and level of cover, as well as whether you have a pre-existing medical condition.
Policies that cover pre-existing conditions cost more because they include treatment for your condition.
A slightly higher premium means you’re covered for emergency medical care, repatriation, and any condition-related treatment while abroad.
|With a medical condition
|Without a medical condition
|£3.64*
|£2.80**
*Cheapest single-trip travel insurance policy for 1 adult aged 30, with anxiety declared as a medical condition, travelling in Spain for 3 nights. Uswitch data, January 2026.
**Cheapest single-trip travel insurance policy for 1 adult aged 30 with no pre-existing conditions, travelling in Spain for 3 nights. Uswitch data, January 2026.
