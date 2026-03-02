Travel insurance for pre-existing medical conditions

What is pre-existing medical condition travel insurance?

Pre-existing medical condition travel insurance is designed for people who have a health condition that existed before they booked their policy.

Most insurers define a pre-existing condition as one you've had medication, treatment, or medical advice for within the last 12–24 months.

To be covered, you must declare all medical conditions during the quote process. Failing to declare a condition can invalidate your policy, meaning you may not be covered if you need treatment abroad.