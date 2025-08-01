Your cookie preferences

Aurelia Saralis

Content Writer

About the expert

Background

Aurelia is a recent graduate from the University of Birmingham, where she studied English with a year abroad studying at San Francisco State University.

Whilst studying, Aurelia worked as a contributing writer in both the travel and music section of the Redbrick student newspaper. In her final year she also worked as an Interviewer for The Times Final Year Student Survey.

Since graduating, Aurelia has written for online publications such as the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, and worked as an AI Writing Evaluator for Outlier, helping to improve and edit new AI models.

She is currently interning with the content team at Uswitch, where she is building on her editorial skills and gaining hands-on experience in digital content creation and strategy.

Education

English BA at University of Birmingham