Ofcom has revealed its most recent ranking of broadband provider complaints, revealing those that received the fewest and the highest number of customer complaints between January and March 2025. See how your provider ranks.

Here are the latest tables of the biggest UK broadband providers ranked from least to most complaints for broadband, landline, mobiles, and pay-TV.

UK broadband complaints increase

According to the industry average, broadband providers in this period saw an increase in the number of complaints compared to October-December 2024. In this most recent report, the average increased from 9 to 10 complaints per 100,000.

The industry average for complaints regarding landline services remained the same, with 5 complaints per 100,000. Pay TV services saw an increase in complaints, too, from an average of 3 to 4 complaints per 100,000 customers.

Complaints about mobile services remained at an industry average of 2 complaints per 100,000, which is the same as the last conducted report.

TalkTalk remains the most complained-about broadband provider

Results show that TalkTalk has remained the most complained-about broadband provider, with 13 complaints per 100,000 customers. These complaints were mostly related to faults, service and provisioning as well as billing, pricing and charges.

Following closely behind was Virgin Media with 12 complaints per 100,000. EE, Vodafone, and BT each show 11 complaints, which is above the industry average of 10.

Plusnet emerged as the least complained-about provider with five complaints per 100,000 customers - half of the industry average. Sky and NOW Broadband are the only other providers with below-average complaints.