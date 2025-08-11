Latest Ofcom broadband and mobile complaints rankings revealed
Ofcom has revealed its most recent ranking of broadband provider complaints, revealing those that received the fewest and the highest number of customer complaints between January and March 2025. See how your provider ranks.
Here are the latest tables of the biggest UK broadband providers ranked from least to most complaints for broadband, landline, mobiles, and pay-TV.
UK broadband complaints increase
According to the industry average, broadband providers in this period saw an increase in the number of complaints compared to October-December 2024. In this most recent report, the average increased from 9 to 10 complaints per 100,000.
The industry average for complaints regarding landline services remained the same, with 5 complaints per 100,000. Pay TV services saw an increase in complaints, too, from an average of 3 to 4 complaints per 100,000 customers.
Complaints about mobile services remained at an industry average of 2 complaints per 100,000, which is the same as the last conducted report.
TalkTalk remains the most complained-about broadband provider
Results show that TalkTalk has remained the most complained-about broadband provider, with 13 complaints per 100,000 customers. These complaints were mostly related to faults, service and provisioning as well as billing, pricing and charges.
Following closely behind was Virgin Media with 12 complaints per 100,000. EE, Vodafone, and BT each show 11 complaints, which is above the industry average of 10.
Plusnet emerged as the least complained-about provider with five complaints per 100,000 customers - half of the industry average. Sky and NOW Broadband are the only other providers with below-average complaints.
Virgin Media tops TV complaints list
Virgin Media remains the service with the most complaints with 8 complaints per 100,000 which is double the industry average. These complaints are mostly focused on how complaints have been handled and issues with billing, pricing, and charges.
EE TV (previously BT TV) saw a reduction in complaints from 8 to 7 per 100,000 since the last report. This is still almost double the industry average of 4 complaints per 100,000 but is nonetheless an improvement from previous statistics.
TalkTalk and Sky were the two providers with the fewest complaints. Both providers are significantly below the industry average with Sky having 2 complaints per 100,000 and TalkTalk having 3 per 100,000.
Utility Warehouse maintains its place as the least complained-about landline provider
Utility Warehouse remains the least complained-about provider with just 1 complaint per 100,000 customers. Other providers with below-industry-average complaints include Sky, Vodafone, Plusnet and NOW Broadband. All of these providers saw either a reduction or the same number of complaints compared to the previous report.
At the other end of the scale, EE and TalkTalk were tied for the most complained-about service, with 8 complaints per 100,000 customers respectively. The number of complaints received by EE has remained the same, whereas TalkTalk has seen an increase in the number of complaints from 7 in the previous report to 8 in this most recent study.
EE received complaints regarding faulty services and provisioning, whereas TalkTalk’s complaints were mostly about billing, pricing and charges. Both EE and TalkTalk received above-average numbers of complaints about the customer complaints handling.
Vodafone joins Tesco Mobile as the least complained-about mobile provider
The best-performing pay-monthly mobile services were Tesco Mobile and Vodafone, with 1 complaint per 100,000 customers, making them the least complained about services. Tesco Mobile and Vodafone are currently the only two providers below the industry average number of complaints.
iD Mobile and Three both saw drops in the number of complaints received. Both services saw reduced complaints from 3 to 2 per 100,000 customers since the last report. However, both providers were above industry average in specific complaint categories.
The biggest driver of Ofcom complaints for iD Mobile was how its customer complaints were handled. For Three, the dominant issue raised in its customer complaints was billing, pricing and charges.
