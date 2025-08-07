How school summer holidays cause broadband slowdowns
With British households juggling an average of five devices connected to the internet at any given time, and kids spending an additional 76 hours online, those on less reliable connections are struggling to handle this increased demand for data..
Our new map reveals the pressure points across the nation, with Edinburgh, London, and Plymouth emerging as the hardest-hit by a slower internet connection.
Edinburgh is reportedly the UK city experiencing the greatest slowdown, with 26% of those surveyed reporting more buffering and slower speeds. Following closely behind, London and Plymouth saw 23% of people responding ‘yes’ when asked if they have noticed their broadband speed being slower over the summer.
Who is being affected by this summer slowdown?
Increased broadband usage over the summertime is causing noticeable slowdowns in families’ internet connections. Parents with children under 18 are noticing the summer internet slowdown the most, with more than a quarter reporting slower broadband speeds during the school summer holidays.
Reports of websites taking longer to load, streamed videos buffering and pausing, and longer download times are some of the main ways that slower broadband speeds are impacting people’s everyday lives.
One-third of people surveyed reported more frequent issues during the summer holidays and 30% of parents have said their children are becoming impatient, with 18% unable to watch their favourite show and 17% saying that slower broadband has led to arguments amongst family members.
But this broadband lag isn’t only affecting entertainment. Online productivity and the ability to work from home also see issues during this period. 15% of people affected have reported glitches during work calls, and 11% have missed deadlines as a result of slow connection speeds.
What might be causing your broadband to slow down?
Our report shows that with children away from school during summer holidays, they are spending an additional 76 hours online. This is putting increased pressure on home broadband connections to supply a seamless and speedy experience online.
Uswitch broadband expert Ernest Doku comments:
"When kids are home from school, the sheer volume of simultaneous streaming, gaming, and video calls puts immense pressure on shared networks, leading to noticeable slowdown and buffering at all times of the day"
However, despite younger users usually responsible for multi-screen usage, over half (56%) of British adults admitted they were actually the biggest bandwidth hogs in their homes.
What can I do to speed up my connection?
If you’re suffering from endless buffering and slower speeds, try limiting the number of devices connected to the internet, turning off high-quality streaming, or waiting until quieter hours to game online.
If you think your slow speeds may be to do with a connection fault in your home, there are also some things you could do with your Wi-Fi setup to improve signal strength:
- Make sure your Wi-Fi router is placed as central in your home as possible, so you can get the best singal in each room
- Move your router away from any nearby obstacles - putting it in a cupboard or near large objects can limit your internet strength
- If connections problems persist, try resetting your router. And if that doesn’t help, reach out to your provider to see if they can help with your problem.
Despite so many struggling with slow speeds, only 20% of people have decided to limit device usage at peak times to minimise disruptions. In fact, some Brits have even admitted to changing their Wi-Fi password without telling anyone else in their household in an effort to secure the best internet connection.
How do I know if my broadband is slower than it should be?
If you think your broadband is slower than it should be, it’s a good idea to run a speed test to check if you’re getting the speeds you pay for.
Once you get your speed result, you can compare it with the average speed of the package you signed up for to see if it’s noticeably lower. You’ll also be shown a range of other broadband deals available at your address to see if you could choose a faster speed next time.
Take a broadband speed test
Our broadband expert Ernest Doku has more advice on what you can do next.
“Your provider should always give you a minimum guaranteed speed for your broadband service. For superfast broadband products, this is now based on the capability of the line going directly into your home or office.
If you think your broadband is slower than it should be, contact your provider to identify the problem. If the issue lies within their network, and they can’t fix it within 30 days, they must offer you the right to exit your contract without being penalised.”
Think your broadband is slower than it should be? Contact your provider to raise the issue or check if you’re out of contract - you might be able to upgrade to a better connection.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you.