What might be causing your broadband to slow down?

Our report shows that with children away from school during summer holidays, they are spending an additional 76 hours online. This is putting increased pressure on home broadband connections to supply a seamless and speedy experience online.

Uswitch broadband expert Ernest Doku comments:

"When kids are home from school, the sheer volume of simultaneous streaming, gaming, and video calls puts immense pressure on shared networks, leading to noticeable slowdown and buffering at all times of the day"

However, despite younger users usually responsible for multi-screen usage, over half (56%) of British adults admitted they were actually the biggest bandwidth hogs in their homes.

What can I do to speed up my connection?

If you’re suffering from endless buffering and slower speeds, try limiting the number of devices connected to the internet, turning off high-quality streaming, or waiting until quieter hours to game online.

If you think your slow speeds may be to do with a connection fault in your home, there are also some things you could do with your Wi-Fi setup to improve signal strength:

Make sure your Wi-Fi router is placed as central in your home as possible, so you can get the best singal in each room

Move your router away from any nearby obstacles - putting it in a cupboard or near large objects can limit your internet strength

If connections problems persist, try resetting your router. And if that doesn’t help, reach out to your provider to see if they can help with your problem.

Despite so many struggling with slow speeds, only 20% of people have decided to limit device usage at peak times to minimise disruptions. In fact, some Brits have even admitted to changing their Wi-Fi password without telling anyone else in their household in an effort to secure the best internet connection.