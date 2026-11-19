Our best Black Friday broadband and TV deals in 2026
We’ve all seen the Black Friday marketing emails, but bagging a bargain doesn’t have to mean filling your home with clutter. You could snap up a deal on a combined broadband and TV package instead, bringing you a world of entertainment and online connectivity without taking up valuable counter space.
Bundling TV and broadband together is usually cheaper than getting the services from different providers, and simpler too, as you’ll get one bill and only have to deal with one set of customer service should something go wrong. But with these deals, it’s even cheaper still.
It’s not just the monthly fee that’s reduced. Providers often waive upfront and setup fees, and offer cash incentives to cover the early termination fee of your existing contract. And they can throw in further incentives too, like cheaper access to certain streaming services, cashback, vouchers and gift cards.
So if you’re coming to the end of your current contract, you could save a lot of money. Here are our best Black Friday broadband and TV deals this year.
Pick 1 – Best bargain bundle
A more affordable broadband and TV bundle shouldn’t mean compromising either on the internet speeds or the entertainment offering, while still getting a low monthly price. Sky Essential TV, Netflix & Full Fibre 150 gives you Sky’s Essential TV package, plus Netflix and a very fast full fibre internet connection for a very reasonable monthly fee.
Given that Netflix usually costs at least £7.99 a month on its own, you can see what great value this deal is. Essential TV brings together 100 channels, including Sky Atlantic, plus Netflix and Discovery+. Just be aware that the price can rise mid-contract, as is often the case with 24-month deals.
Pick 2 – Streamer’s delight
If you’re into the latest hit series and movies, the big three streaming services – Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max – are a must. Between them, they’re home to the hottest content around, including the new Harry Potter TV series that premiers this Christmas.
You’ll also need a decent internet connection to stream all this content. The Sky Ultimate TV, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Full Fibre 75 package brings you all three streamers plus Discovery+ and Sky’s channels, along with a 75Mbps full fibre internet connection. Given that a minimum of 5Mbps connection is recommended for HD streaming, that’s more than enough bandwidth for all your streaming needs, and at a fraction of the cost of getting all these services separately.
Pick 3 – Speed demon
If you’re in a busy household with lots of connected devices, a high-speed broadband connection is a must – working from home, streaming movies and TV shows, sharing videos on social media, gaming… It all takes bandwidth.
To keep domestic harmony, you should get a broadband connection in the hundreds of Mbps rather than the tens, plus you need a decent roster of channels to keep everyone entertained. Virgin Media M500 Entertainment + Netflix meets all these needs and then some, giving you a 512Mbps connection, Netflix, plus Virgin Media’s stable of TV channels.
It doesn’t have quite the entertainment offering as the Sky deal above, but if speed is your priority, it’s seven times faster and costs less per month.
Compare all Black Friday TV & broadband deals
See our full range of broadband and TV deals on offer from multiple providers this Black Friday.
Whether you want speed, value or a wealth of streaming options, one of the above deals should suffice. But if you want something in between? Check out the full list of Black Friday broadband and TV deals.
Our best Black Friday broadband deals
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