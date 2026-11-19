We’ve all seen the Black Friday marketing emails, but bagging a bargain doesn’t have to mean filling your home with clutter. You could snap up a deal on a combined broadband and TV package instead, bringing you a world of entertainment and online connectivity without taking up valuable counter space.

Bundling TV and broadband together is usually cheaper than getting the services from different providers, and simpler too, as you’ll get one bill and only have to deal with one set of customer service should something go wrong. But with these deals, it’s even cheaper still.

It’s not just the monthly fee that’s reduced. Providers often waive upfront and setup fees, and offer cash incentives to cover the early termination fee of your existing contract. And they can throw in further incentives too, like cheaper access to certain streaming services, cashback, vouchers and gift cards.

So if you’re coming to the end of your current contract, you could save a lot of money. Here are our best Black Friday broadband and TV deals this year.

Pick 1 – Best bargain bundle