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Black Friday broadband deals
You could save £395‡ by switching broadband providers this Black Friday. Enter your address to compare offers available to you:
Our best Black Friday fibre deals
If your broadband contract is coming to an end, or you last switched broadband on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Black Friday is the time to find a better deal.
With most UK broadband providers offering great Black Friday deals this year, you’ll have a great opportunity to switch over to a cheaper, faster, more reliable service.
Full fibre broadband is available across the country at a very reasonable price from a range of providers. And with plenty of Black Friday offers available for those deals in November, you could easily end up spending less than you currently do per month for a better deal.
Fibre means better-quality streaming, faster downloads and the ability for multiple people at home to stream, game or work at the same time. So if your internet has been struggling to meet your needs at home, a Black Friday fibre deal could let you do much more with your broadband.
How to choose a good broadband deal on Black Friday
If your broadband contract is ending soon, Black Friday could be a great chance to switch to a new broadband package. And if you're currently out of contract on your current service, you could make some serious savings on your monthly bills this November.
As in previous years, broadband deals will be available at heavily discounted prices over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. This means you could get a high-speed, high-quality service for a much more affordable price, saving you money throughout the year.
So if you're free to shop around for a Black Friday broadband deal this year, here's what you need to do.
1. Decide what broadband speed you need
It’s a good idea to also think about what broadband speed would suit your household.
If there's only one or two people in your home, you might not need the highest-end internet package. Especially if you don't use the internet for many data-hungry tasks like gaming or 4K streaming. In this case, you could probably get away with a speed below 100Mbps.
However, if you’re in a relatively busy household where multiple people could be streaming, working from home or gaming at the same time, a speed above 100Mbps would probably be sensible.
Nowadays, more than three-quarters of the country can access faster, more reliable full fibre broadband, and many of these deals are priced very similarly at 100Mbps to slower, older connections.
Read our guide to different broadband speeds for more help on choosing the right package.
2. Check for broadband and TV bundles
Black Friday bundle deals are a great way to maximise your savings at a time when providers are offering all sorts of discounts and special packages. If you currently pay for separate broadband and TV services, a bundle deal under one provider could save you a lot of money throughout the year.
You could obviously save plenty when purchasing a broadband-only deal. But combining your services into a broadband and TV bundle this Black Friday would mean that you could make a saving on every telecoms service you use. Of course, this is provided you already pay for (or plan to regularly use) these services.
So be sure to take stock of which services you really need before grabbing a Black Friday bundle. It’s only a good deal if it offers services you actually want.
Broadband and TV deals
Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch.
3. Don’t be too tempted by freebies
Providers often sweeten their Black Friday broadband offers with complimentary gifts and vouchers. And while these are great, you need to make sure you read the fine print first before you sign. Also, keep in mind that many of these vouchers usually take at least three months to arrive after purchasing.
Be sure to check out how long an introductory discount actually lasts, too. Are they only good for a few months, or do they last the entire contract? A free 4K TV may not actually be that great a deal if you end up paying more than you need to for the whole contract.
4. Find out the cost of the full contract
Speaking of your contract, consider the cost of the full thing over the entire contract length, not just the monthly rate. On our Uswitch deals tables, you can press the ‘Price details’ button to find the total cost of your contract and compare that to other deals.
5. Check if you're definitely able to switch
Finally, check your current contract - if you’re still in one - to see if you’ll be free to switch during Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
If you’re out of contract, or your contract is ending in November or December this year, you should be able to switch to a discounted Black Friday deal free of charge. That’s not including any setup fees you might have to pay to install your next broadband connection, though.
However, if you’re halfway through your contract, you’ll be charged early termination fees to leave, and a Black Friday saving likely won’t make up for the money you’ll have to pay to exit your existing agreement.
In this case, feel free to enter your contract end date with us, and we'll remind you when you're ready to switch.
Black Friday 2025: participating broadband providers
2025 has seen some great Black Friday broadband deals on offer from most major broadband providers. Brands like Sky, Plusnet, Virgin Media and BT are offering various reward cards, discounts and bill credit offers in addition to great TV & mobile bundles.
There are also some exciting exclusive deals appearing on Uswitch for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, with a few key providers known for offering some excellent prices over the weekend.
Broadband providers are offering significantly reduced monthly prices and year-best exclusive bundles for new customers.
Want more help deciding which broadband provider is right for you? Read our broadband provider reviews to see which one is considered the best for your needs.
Uswitch broadband provider reviews
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
Virgin Media
Virgin Media has some great value Black Friday deals available in 2025. It's offering huge discounts on many of its lightning-fast broadband-only plans and up to £200 in switching credit as an incentive to switch from your current contract early and cover the early exit fee.
The provider also offers a range of broadband & TV bundles to choose from, with the first three months free on a 24-month contract. These deals also offered three months of Disney+ Standard for free.
Browse our best deals from Virgin Media
Choose from a range of internet speeds depending on what you need.
Sky
Sky has a range of great-value deals available throughout the period.
Its main Black Friday offers are available for a heavily discounted monthly price and switching credit of up to £300 to cover early exit fees if you switch to them before the end of your contract.
In addition, it's offering huge vouchers with many of its broadband-only deals, making the effective monthly price cheaper than at any other time in 2025.
Compare Sky broadband deals
Take a look at the range of speeds and bundles on offer from Sky.
BT
BT is offering a discounted monthly price and £150+ in reward cards on many of its Black Friday 2025 deals.
You can also grab one of its Entertainment and Sport TV bundles for an excellent price this November, so if you're tired of huge TV bills, you can significantly reduce your monthly outgoings with a BT broadband and TV bundle.
Compare BT broadband deals
Browse our range of BT home broadband offers.
Plusnet
Broadband provider Plusnet (which is owned by BT Group) has heavily discounted some of its full fibre deals and also added a £150+ gift voucher for its Black Friday 2025 deals.
The Uswitch Large Broadband Provider of the Year winner is offering ultrafast average speeds at very reasonable monthly prices, with no setup cost, for the 75% of UK homes that can access Openreach's full fibre network.
Watch out for many Uswitch-exclusive Plusnet broadband deals this Black Friday.
Compare Plusnet broadband deals
Find the right Plusnet deal for you with our range of part-fibre and full fibre offers.
Community Fibre
Regional broadband provider Community Fibre, which offers full fibre deals to homes in the South of England, had a range of great-value broadband deals on Black Friday 2025.
Not only has the provider added significant discounts to its deals, but many also come with a gift voucher worth between £20 and £200, depending on the chosen deal.
Compare Community Fibre broadband deals
Choose from a range of prices and contract lengths from the full fibre alternative broadband provider.
When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025?
In 2025, Black Friday takes place on Friday 28th November.
Cyber Monday 2025 is on Monday 1st December.
Are there Christmas broadband deals?
You can switch broadband during the Christmas period, but it’s not usually the best time to get a discounted Wi-Fi package. Broadband deals are often cheaper during Black Friday than in the actual Christmas period.
So if you’re eligible to switch at the end of November 2025, it’d make sense to look for a new internet deal then rather than wait until late December. You’ll likely find a better offer during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.
Black Friday broadband FAQs
When should I start looking for Black Friday broadband deals?
Broadband providers usually launch Black Friday broadband deals weeks in advance, so you can usually start searching for a new deal from early November. However, deals may improve throughout the month so keep an eye out for better offers closer to the big day.
How long do Black Friday broadband deals last?
Black Friday deals are often available until the end of the Black Friday & Cyber Monday period, but a few deals may improve in strength over that time until the end of Cyber Monday - or sometimes into early December.
How much can I save on broadband on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Broadband and TV providers often offer heavy discounts on their packages during Black Friday, and will also add high-value gift cards or a few months of bill credit to their products too.
This could end up shaving £100-200 off the total cost of the contract overall if the deal is particularly strong, which will make the effective monthly cost of your deal a lot lower than other times of year.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.
‡£395 is our calculated savings figure from August 2026, which details the potential amount a customer could save per year by choosing a broadband deal on Uswitch. Learn how we calculate our savings figures.