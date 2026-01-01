Black Friday broadband deals

Our best Black Friday fibre deals

If your broadband contract is coming to an end, or you last switched broadband on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Black Friday is the time to find a better deal.

With most UK broadband providers offering great Black Friday deals this year, you’ll have a great opportunity to switch over to a cheaper, faster, more reliable service.

Full fibre broadband is available across the country at a very reasonable price from a range of providers. And with plenty of Black Friday offers available for those deals in November, you could easily end up spending less than you currently do per month for a better deal.

Fibre means better-quality streaming, faster downloads and the ability for multiple people at home to stream, game or work at the same time. So if your internet has been struggling to meet your needs at home, a Black Friday fibre deal could let you do much more with your broadband.

How to choose a good broadband deal on Black Friday

If your broadband contract is ending soon, Black Friday could be a great chance to switch to a new broadband package. And if you're currently out of contract on your current service, you could make some serious savings on your monthly bills this November.

As in previous years, broadband deals will be available at heavily discounted prices over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. This means you could get a high-speed, high-quality service for a much more affordable price, saving you money throughout the year.

So if you're free to shop around for a Black Friday broadband deal this year, here's what you need to do.

1. Decide what broadband speed you need

It’s a good idea to also think about what broadband speed would suit your household.

If there's only one or two people in your home, you might not need the highest-end internet package. Especially if you don't use the internet for many data-hungry tasks like gaming or 4K streaming. In this case, you could probably get away with a speed below 100Mbps.

However, if you’re in a relatively busy household where multiple people could be streaming, working from home or gaming at the same time, a speed above 100Mbps would probably be sensible.

Nowadays, more than three-quarters of the country can access faster, more reliable full fibre broadband, and many of these deals are priced very similarly at 100Mbps to slower, older connections.

Read our guide to different broadband speeds for more help on choosing the right package.