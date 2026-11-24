Black Friday means deals on all sorts of products, and broadband contracts are among them. After mortgage/rent and energy bills, your broadband is potentially one of the most important monthly outlays you face, so any discount is welcome. Thankfully, BT is one of the providers slashing their prices for Black Friday.

Not only is BT cutting its monthly fees, it’s also upping other incentives like vouchers, boosting its speeds and cutting the price of its broadband bundles that include its TV package. It has contracts for all kinds of needs, too, from budget to speed to all-in packages.

So whether you just want a robust connection for home working or you need a blazingly fast connection to suit all your busy household’s streaming and gaming needs, there’s bound to be a BT Black Friday broadband deal for you.

Pick 1 – Value-led