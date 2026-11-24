Our best BT Black Friday broadband deals in 2026
Black Friday means deals on all sorts of products, and broadband contracts are among them. After mortgage/rent and energy bills, your broadband is potentially one of the most important monthly outlays you face, so any discount is welcome. Thankfully, BT is one of the providers slashing their prices for Black Friday.
Not only is BT cutting its monthly fees, it’s also upping other incentives like vouchers, boosting its speeds and cutting the price of its broadband bundles that include its TV package. It has contracts for all kinds of needs, too, from budget to speed to all-in packages.
So whether you just want a robust connection for home working or you need a blazingly fast connection to suit all your busy household’s streaming and gaming needs, there’s bound to be a BT Black Friday broadband deal for you.
Pick 1 – Value-led
Squeezing the maximum bang for your buck shouldn’t mean compromising on speed or reliability. To get the most value, you’ll want to pair the highest speed connection with the lowest possible price, and you should consider any extras thrown in.
With a fast connection quick enough to satisfy a busy household, this BT deal is incredible value. It comes with the largest voucher currently in the BT range, which should help if you need convincing.
Pick 2 – TV sorted
Getting your TV and broadband from the same provider usually works out cheaper, and that’s before you factor in a Black Friday deal. It also means just one monthly bill to settle, making it simpler to organise your finances. Just make sure you’re getting all the channels and streaming services you need.
This BT broadband deal comes with its Entertainment TV package (which includes Netflix with Ads and Sky’s roster of channels), as well as a decent connection speed. It gives you broadband, TV and Netflix in one bill – ideal for households who prioritise entertainment bundled over pure speed.
Pick 3 – Budget broadband
If price is your main consideration, it’s worth spending time to seek out the cheapest deal possible. This BT deal might be beaten by some less mainstream providers, but it comes via BT’s Openreach network, which connects nearly all UK homes and businesses – its coverage is unmatched.
This deal also includes a generous voucher and fast broadband speeds. It’s the lowest monthly price BT has this Black Friday, so if you want the peace of mind that comes with an established name but without a hefty price tag, it’s the deal for you. And the connection is quick enough to suit a couple or small household with modest connectivity needs.
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Browse our wide array of broadband offers from BT this Black Friday.
BT has a wide range of Black Friday broadband deals to suit all needs. If you want something between these three picks, check out its full list of offers below.
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