Our best Black Friday broadband deals in 2026
Black Friday broadband deals can save you serious money, even if they look a little different to standard retail deals. In addition to offering big percentage discounts, broadband providers add vouchers and other incentives like no set-up fee, which cuts the effective monthly cost.
See our favourites from this year's range of Black Friday broadband offers.
Broadband-only deals
These deals bring you broadband, pure and simple. There’s nothing else – no extras, no bundles, nothing at all to bump up the price. These deals are ideal if your TV needs are already sorted, or you can get your hit from a cheap streaming subscription (or even just sticking with standard terrestrial TV).
While on the face of it these two deals look identical – same 900Mbps speed, same network (both come via BT’s Openreach network), same £25.99 a month cost – there is one big difference: the voucher.
The Plusnet deal offers a £200 voucher, while EE’s is only £160, which makes Plusnet £1.67 cheaper a month over the duration of the contract. Which just goes to show, it pays to read the details of everything about a deal, and not just look at the headline figure. These speeds should suit a busy household with pretty heavy streaming and/or work from home needs.
Broadband and TV bundle deals
Broadband and TV bundles can work out cheaper than taking each service on their own, but it depends on what kind of TV offering you need. EE Full Fibre 900 on its own carries an effective monthly price of £23.99, and the package with Entertainment TV and Netflix is about £12 a month pricier. If you’re going to use all those channels, it’s good value – less so if all you watch is terrestrial TV and the occasional Netflix series.
That EE broadband offering is over 10 times faster than the Sky deal, so would suit a busy household that streams and downloads a lot, whereas the Sky deal is more suited to a couple or small family with moderate internet use who want a lower bill. Sky also offers the same deal with slightly slower Superfast broadband where Full Fibre isn’t available, or much quicker 500Mb but only via CityFibre’s much more limited network – see if it’s reached you with our postcode checker.
5G home broadband deals
5G home broadband differs from standard broadband because it’s delivered via a mobile network rather than a cable. This means there’s no physical installation needed, making it ideal for renters or if you can’t get fibre broadband.
However, the downside is that speeds vary much more than with a fixed line, and coverage is much patchier than with Openreach’s fibre network. Of these two deals, Vodafone’s is cheaper and both are unlimited, but 5G coverage differs by network, so make sure you can get coverage from your chosen network before opting for a plan.
Cheaper deals on regional networks
These providers build their own networks or use the smaller CityFibre rather than the more widely available Openreach, which allows them to offer lower prices. But that also means they’re much less widely available.
Offers include 4th Utility Full Fibre 1Gbps (via CityFibre) for £20.85 effective, Community Fibre 500Mbps Full Fibre for £15.75 effective and Hyperoptic 150Mb Full Fibre for £14.67 effective. Check if you can get them via our postcode checker.
There are big savings to be made on broadband, however you get it. See all Black Friday broadband deals with our dedicated page.
Our best Black Friday broadband deals
Compare all Uswitch Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband, TV and phone deals for 2026.