These deals bring you broadband, pure and simple. There’s nothing else – no extras, no bundles, nothing at all to bump up the price. These deals are ideal if your TV needs are already sorted, or you can get your hit from a cheap streaming subscription (or even just sticking with standard terrestrial TV).

While on the face of it these two deals look identical – same 900Mbps speed, same network (both come via BT’s Openreach network), same £25.99 a month cost – there is one big difference: the voucher.

The Plusnet deal offers a £200 voucher, while EE’s is only £160, which makes Plusnet £1.67 cheaper a month over the duration of the contract. Which just goes to show, it pays to read the details of everything about a deal, and not just look at the headline figure. These speeds should suit a busy household with pretty heavy streaming and/or work from home needs.

Broadband and TV bundle deals