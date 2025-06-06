Key benefits of a business bank account

A business bank account can make managing your company’s financial affairs more straightforward and efficient. We explain why it’s important to find the right one.

What is a business bank account?

A business bank account works like a personal bank account, but it’s designed specifically for managing a company’s finances. It handles business income and expenses, such as stock, equipment and wages. Business accounts often come with additional benefits that cater to the unique needs of businesses, rather than those typically associated with personal bank accounts. Both account types usually offer features like overdrafts and debit cards.