Key benefits of a business bank account

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
A business bank account offers more than just an overdraft. Discover how the right account can support and streamline your small business operations.
A business bank account can make managing your company’s financial affairs more straightforward and efficient. We explain why it’s important to find the right one.
A business bank account works like a personal bank account, but it’s designed specifically for managing a company’s finances. It handles business income and expenses, such as stock, equipment and wages. Business accounts often come with additional benefits that cater to the unique needs of businesses, rather than those typically associated with personal bank accounts. Both account types usually offer features like overdrafts and debit cards.
There are several advantages to having a business bank account – however, not every account offers every benefit. In light of these differences, it’s important to review what each account offers before choosing the business account you’d like to apply for. Or if you’re self-employed, whether you’d rather continue using your personal account.
Here’s a rundown of the features you may wish to consider when choosing a business bank account:
Keeping personal and business finances separate – A business bank account makes it easier to keep tabs on your income and expenses, and to log your business expenses for tax purposes
Free banking – Some business bank accounts are fee-free, although those with the best features tend to charge
Tax software – Many offer a platform to link your bank account to accounting software, which can help when it comes to completing your tax returns
Business management software – This enables you to generate invoices and upload receipts, as well as facilitate payroll, supplier and international payments
Support – Phone lines and chatbots are available so you can speak to business experts from your bank if a problem arises
Additional debit cards for employees –Each card can have its own limits
Multi-currency capacity –This can make transactions with international clients easier
Business credit score – With a business bank account, you can build your credit rating, making it easier to get better business credit cards and loans
Perks – Depending on your card, you could earn air miles, cashback or discounts on spending with specified suppliers, money off hotels or free travel insurance
For all the pros, there are some cons to reflect on when considering a business bank account, including:
Entry-level accounts – Although business bank accounts can offer significant overdrafts, you might be stuck with a limited account until you build up a decent credit rating
Fees – Business bank accounts typically come with more fees than personal accounts. These can include monthly charges for using the account and transaction fees for withdrawals and purchases
Branch access – Not all account providers have branches, which could be a problem if you regularly need to deposit cash or cheques