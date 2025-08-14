How to get a business loan with bad credit: key tips

Setting up and running a small business is a challenge. Fortunately, there are plenty of lenders willing to offer loans even if you’ve got a tarnished credit report. This guide explores the factors that can cause a bad credit report, and what you can do to get a business loan even if your credit rating is poor.

Getting a business loan if you have a bad credit rating isn’t easy, but it’s not impossible. This guide explains why a poor credit score doesn’t have to be a barrier, and how you can find a suitable loan.

Find the right loan for your business

What is a bad credit score?

A business credit score reflects how well a company manages its financial obligations, such as repaying debts and paying suppliers on time. A strong score reassures lenders and partners that your company is financially reliable, while a weaker score may suggest higher risk, whether due to missed payments, high borrowing, or a limited credit history.

Each of the three credit reference agencies — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — generates a credit report for businesses, which includes a credit score. For example, Experian rates businesses out of 100, with 40 and below representing a high risk (poor score), 40 to 80 a medium risk (average score), and 80 or above a low risk (good score).

Why do some businesses have a bad credit score?

If you’re just setting up, or have only recently established your first business, you won’t have a good business credit score. This is because it takes time to build up a credit report.

Your business credit report and score reflect how well you’ve managed your company’s financial obligations. A strong score can unlock better access to credit and more favourable terms, while a weaker score may limit your options or make borrowing more expensive. That’s why it’s important to understand what factors might be holding your score back.

Red flags include:

Missed or late payments

Size of other current loans

County court judgments or bankruptcy

Breaching or defaulting on credit agreements

Exceeding credit card limits

Regular credit card cash withdrawals

Too many credit or loan applications over a short period

Can I get a business loan with bad credit?

There are several types of business loans for companies with a low credit score. Just be aware that they typically come with higher-than-average interest rates, larger penalties for late payments, and shorter loan terms. This is due to the perception that a business with a bad credit rating is more likely to default on a loan.

What bad credit business loans are available?

A quick search online typically reveals plenty of companies that offer loans for businesses with bad credit. You may not have heard of them, but providing they’re on the Financial Conduct Authority Register, they could be worth considering for one of the following:

Secured loans – Loans typically from £5,000 to more than £1 million, borrowed over a term that can range from one month to 10-plus years. Interest rates are usually lower than for unsecured loans because a business asset is put up as security. This means the lender can seize your named asset if you default on repayments

Unsecured loans – Typically, loan amounts are lower, loan terms are shorter, and interest rates are higher than secured loans, because of the higher risk to the lender

Asset finance – A form of secured loan where a specific item, such as a work van, tools or machinery, is put up as collateral

Guarantor loans – With this type of loan, a third party known to the borrower guarantees to repay any money owed, plus interest accrued, if the borrower can’t make repayments

Bridging loan – A short-term option, typically offering loans for up to two years to cover periods when money is tight, such as between a contract being completed and the invoice being paid

How to get a business loan with a bad credit score

First, establish what you need to borrow. While it makes sense to add a little extra to cover unforeseen costs, don’t apply for more than you need. Keeping your loan amount down means you pay less interest.

Once you’ve worked out how much you want to borrow, write a business plan that covers the loan. Lenders usually want to see this. Then shop around online for the best business loans. Consider using comparison sites, as well as searching for individual lenders and brokers.

When comparing results, pay attention to the loan term, interest rates, the total repayment sum, and any additional costs, such as late payment or early repayment fees.

What you need to apply

When you’re ready to apply, check you can answer all the lender’s questions. This typically involves providing:

The amount you want to borrow, and a business plan

Your company’s annual and monthly turnover, plus staff numbers

The date your company began trading and the sector you serve

Your business’ title and registered office address

Contact details for all owners and partners

It’s worth noting that you must be at least 18 years old with a UK-registered business to be eligible for a loan. If you can’t apply or a business loan doesn’t seem right for you, you may want to consider an alternative, such as crowdfunding.

How to improve your business credit score

If you’ve been rejected for a business loan or credit card, or worry that your business credit rating is not good enough, you could try to improve it before applying or reapplying. Here are some suggestions for boosting your credit score: