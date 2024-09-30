Car aid and accessory ideas for senior drivers and elderly passengers

In the UK, drivers have no upper age limit, but once you turn 70, you must renew your licence after self-certifying your fitness to drive, which must be reinstated every three years after that.

DVLA data obtained via a Freedom of Information request revealed that in May 2023, there were six million drivers over the age of 70 who held a full licence. For these elderly drivers as well as any elderly passengers, there are many products on the market that help to make driving a more comfortable experience.

Best GPS systems for older drivers

While you must always ensure you are medically fit to drive, there are also plenty of aids and accessories available that can make car ownership more comfortable for senior drivers, as well as any elderly passengers. These range from mobility aids that make entering and exiting the vehicle easier to GPS systems with to-the-minute traffic information to help prevent confusion at the wheel.

Let’s take a look at the best GPS systems to help older drivers get about easily and stress-free.

Garmin Drive 52

The Garmin Drive 52 is known to be simple and reliable, without any of the complex features on offer in other devices, making it ideal for senior drivers not comfortable with difficult tech. The device’s bright screen provides driver alerts, detailed maps, and traffic updates.

Garmin DriveSmart Series

The GPS devices in the Garmin DriveSmart series all have clear, easy-to-read displays coupled with an intuitive interface. They come with features such as voice-activated navigation for drivers who prefer to avoid fiddling with a device while on the road, driver alerts for sharp curves, speed changes, and more.

Magellan RoadMate

The Magellan RoadMate offers a large five-inch screen with bold, easy-to-read icons. Alongside clear spoken turn-by-turn directions, some models also come with the safety feature junction view, which previews upcoming junctions and ensures you’re in the correct lane.

TomTom GO Comfort

The GO Comfort is TomTom’s entry-level GPS, featuring built-in WiFi to keep maps updated without the need for a computer or smartphone device. You can also opt to have your text messages read aloud to avoid distractions from your phone.