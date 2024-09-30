Car aid and accessory ideas for senior drivers and elderly passengers
In the UK, drivers have no upper age limit, but once you turn 70, you must renew your licence after self-certifying your fitness to drive, which must be reinstated every three years after that.
DVLA data obtained via a Freedom of Information request revealed that in May 2023, there were six million drivers over the age of 70 who held a full licence. For these elderly drivers as well as any elderly passengers, there are many products on the market that help to make driving a more comfortable experience.
Best GPS systems for older drivers
While you must always ensure you are medically fit to drive, there are also plenty of aids and accessories available that can make car ownership more comfortable for senior drivers, as well as any elderly passengers. These range from mobility aids that make entering and exiting the vehicle easier to GPS systems with to-the-minute traffic information to help prevent confusion at the wheel.
Let’s take a look at the best GPS systems to help older drivers get about easily and stress-free.
Garmin Drive 52
The Garmin Drive 52 is known to be simple and reliable, without any of the complex features on offer in other devices, making it ideal for senior drivers not comfortable with difficult tech. The device’s bright screen provides driver alerts, detailed maps, and traffic updates.
Garmin DriveSmart Series
The GPS devices in the Garmin DriveSmart series all have clear, easy-to-read displays coupled with an intuitive interface. They come with features such as voice-activated navigation for drivers who prefer to avoid fiddling with a device while on the road, driver alerts for sharp curves, speed changes, and more.
Magellan RoadMate
The Magellan RoadMate offers a large five-inch screen with bold, easy-to-read icons. Alongside clear spoken turn-by-turn directions, some models also come with the safety feature junction view, which previews upcoming junctions and ensures you’re in the correct lane.
TomTom GO Comfort
The GO Comfort is TomTom’s entry-level GPS, featuring built-in WiFi to keep maps updated without the need for a computer or smartphone device. You can also opt to have your text messages read aloud to avoid distractions from your phone.
For more help about elderly drivers and passengers, visit our senior driving hub.
Useful products for assisting elderly passengers
Seat belt reacher
If you or your passengers struggle with turning and reaching for a seatbelt or suffer from arthritis, seat belt reachers are a simple aid to make this easier. A small handle that attaches directly to the belt increases reach and reduces the need to twist your body to access the belt.
Car slide sheet
The simplest of the car access aids, the car slide sheet is a piece of material that provides a slippery surface to make getting into position easier for drivers and passengers alike. The friction-reducing material should be made secure by tucking it between the back and base of the seat, but it will need to be removed before setting off on a journey, long or short.
Swivel cushions
Swivel seats and cushions are designed to help turn and transfer passengers with weakened leg mobility or those who find it difficult to turn out of their seats.
Autoslide car access systems
A more robust version of a swivel cushion, the autoslide car access system straps to the back of a car seat and features handles for better leverage and to push up on when exiting the car. The handles can also be used to readjust your seating position and posture once in the car.
Car caddie
To assist passengers exiting the car, a car caddie strap can easily be attached to any of the vehicle’s openable windows and can be used with or without the help of another person. The strap is adjustable in length and is used to pull yourself out of your seat when exiting the car.
Handybar car transfer handle
The handybar device is ideal for senior drivers getting out and about on their own, as it provides extra leverage to get in and out of the car independently. Put simply, it is a small bar which clamps into the ‘U’-shaped bracket on your car door frame.
This is a great alternative to the car caddie if you or your passenger have more strength in pushing up on an aid rather than pulling up.
Stand easy standing frame
The stand easy device is a sturdy metal frame with a foot bed and full-height handles for passengers who require more support getting in and out of a car. This device will need to be stored in the boot by the driver or another passenger.