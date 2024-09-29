Information, data and tips for elderly drivers
For many, driving is about more than just getting from A to B; it’s about freedom and independence. In the Uswitch senior driving hub, you’ll find everything you need to know about senior driving, from the most accessible cars to the right aids and accessories to knowing when it’s time to retire from driving.
Top senior aids and accessories to make travelling more comfortable
There are a whole host of products on the market that can help make driving a more comfortable experience for senior drivers and passengers alike.
Some of the top car aids and accessories include:
- GPS systems: A tool to help you get from A to B, with to-the-minute traffic information to help prevent confusion at the wheel.
- Seat belt reacher: A small handle that attaches directly to the belt increases reach and reduces the need to twist your body to access the belt.
- Car slide sheet: A piece of material that provides a slippery surface to make getting into position easier.
- Swivel cushions: Designed to help turn and transfer passengers with weakened leg mobility or those who find it difficult to turn out of their seats.
- Autoslide car access systems: A more robust version of a swivel cushion, including handles for better leverage.
- Car caddie: A strap that can be attached to a car window to help pull yourself out of your seat when exiting the car.
- Handybar car transfer handle: A small bar that clamps into the ‘U’-shaped bracket on your car door frame to help you get out and about on your own.
- Stand easy standing frame: A sturdy metal frame with a foot bed and full-height handles for passengers who require more support getting in and out of a car.
How to help an elderly person get in and out of a car
Helping an elderly person get in and out of a car is no easy task, especially if their mobility is limited. Before pick-up, consider how prepared your car is to ensure your passenger is safe and comfortable to and from your destination.
Some things you may want to consider before pick-up:
Prepare your car for the journey
You may want to bring your car seats forward to allow for easy transition in and out of the vehicle or clear the boot or backseat for any mobility aids (i.e. a wheelchair).
Install car accessory aids
If your passenger requires help getting in and out of your car, ensure you have aids to make travelling stress-free. This may include swivel cushions or a seatbelt-reaching device.
Plan your journey
Planning your route in advance and knowing where you are going to park is a good idea, especially if your elderly passenger struggles with walking long distances.
What age do drivers stop driving?
In the UK, there is no specific age limit for stopping driving. Instead, your right to hold a full driving licence is entirely dependent on your physical and cognitive ability to operate a vehicle safely.
In our guide, find out what age most seniors tend to give up driving and more about the signs it may be time to consider retiring from driving.
Did you know…
According to DVLA data, there are over six million drivers over the age of 70 in the UK – that’s around 140% more than the number of licence holders aged between 17 and 25. Nearly 140,000 are aged over 90.
The law requires you to renew your driving license when you turn 70 (and every three years thereafter) to self-certify your fitness to drive. The process of doing this is simple – and free – and can be completed 90 days before your 70th birthday via the Gov.uk website.
When is it time to reassess your driving?
There are often tell-tale signs that suggest it may be time to retire from driving, from cognitive decline to physical deterioration.
Here are some signs to look out for:
- Frequent close calls and minor accidents
- Difficulty observing traffic signals and signs
- Getting lost regularly in familiar places
- Struggles with multi-tasking
- Feedback from friends and loved ones
In our guide, learn more about the key signs that indicate it’s time to retire from driving, whether it’s you or a relative in the driver’s seat.
How do I raise driving concerns with elderly parents?
If you’re worried about your elderly parents’ driving, it may be time to talk with them about your concerns about their safety on the road. We’ve put together a guide that outlines the concerns to watch out for and everything you need to handle the conversation with your parents compassionately.
Here are some tips to consider before having the conversation:
- Approach the conversation: It’s vital that you approach the subject with compassion and listen to their worries. Consider using the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents self-assessment form for an object review.
- Offer support: Proactively offer assistance rather than waiting for your parent to ask for a lift from A to B, and create support plans with friends and relatives. Waiting for them to ask may make them feel like a burden.
- Handling resistance: Oftentimes, this is due to concerns over losing independence. If you struggle to persuade them, consider third-party support from a GP or a driving mobility centre.
- Help them adjust: Remind them that their independence doesn’t end when they stop driving. There are many senior public transport and community transport schemes available to them.