Modified car insurance
Is it expensive to insure a modified car?
Modifying your car to improve its performance or make it look more stylish can come at a cost. When you insure your vehicle, you have to provide potential insurers with details of any modifications you have made. This can result in higher premiums for a number of reasons.
Any modification that increases the value of your vehicle is likely to lead to higher insurance prices. Generally speaking, the more a car costs, the more expensive it is to insure. Equally, if a modification such as alloy wheels or a custom paint job makes your car more attractive to thieves, this could also be reflected in higher premiums.
If you upgrade your car to boost its performance, an insurer may take the view that you face a greater risk of being involved in an accident. Meanwhile, cars which have lowered suspension may be more susceptible to pothole damage. Again, these factors may be reflected in the insurance quotes you get.
There are some car modifications that usually don’t affect insurance prices. For example, if you add a tow bar or roof rack, you should declare this when comparing insurance quotes. But these types of modifications generally do not have a material impact on your car’s value, performance or theft risk. Also, if you introduce a modification like parking sensors – which can reduce the risk of minor bumps – this could actually lead to lower premiums.
Are there any modifications that aren’t covered?
There are certain modifications you won’t be able to get insurance for, but these are typically changes that are against the law. These include excessively tinted windows, coloured headlights, neon undercar lighting and spoilers that obstruct the driver’s view through the rear windscreen.
There are some upgrades that, while not illegal, mean you don’t qualify for modified car insurance. Nitrous oxide conversion may be permitted by law, but many insurers do not provide cover as this practice increases the pressure of your engine and can in some cases lead to engine damage.
How can I reduce the costs to insure a modified car?
There are a number of ways you can reduce the cost of modified car insurance. Choosing comprehensive insurance rather than just third-party only (TPO) or third-party, fire and theft (TPFT) cover can be cheaper.
This is because higher-risk drivers tend to opt for TPO or TPFT, so insurers associate those types of policies with higher claim rates. You can also save money if you pay for your policy in an annual lump sum rather than monthly via direct debit, or if you increase your voluntary excess.
Other money-saving tactics to cut the cost of insurance for modified cars include finding a secure off-road parking spot for your car and choosing to protect your no-claims bonus. And of course, make sure you compare car insurance quotes with Uswitch when your policy is coming up for renewal.
"Always declare all modifications to your insurer. Even minor changes can impact your quote, and full transparency ensures your custom car is properly protected."
Can young drivers get cover for modified cars?
Young drivers and car modifications can be a worrying combination from an insurer’s point of view. Younger motorists already tend to face higher premiums than other customers, as young driver statistics suggest that they are more likely to take risks when at the wheel and be involved in accidents.
Modifications designed to enhance a vehicle’s performance – and increase the chances of crashing – are likely to lead to significantly higher insurance costs for young drivers. In some cases, an insurer may simply refuse to offer modified car insurance for a young driver if they think the risks are too great.
Does insurance work differently for a modified car?
Modified car insurance is very similar to cover for an unmodified vehicle. You are still insured for the likes of damage in an accident and theft, and the claims process works in the same way.
However, there may be a difference in terms of the agreed valuation. If you think your modifications have significantly increased your vehicle’s value, you may need to contact your insurer to check the car is insured for the correct amount.
What happens to my modifications if my car is written off?
Making sure your car is insured for the correct value is especially important if the vehicle is written off in an accident. Whether or not you can remove and keep any undamaged modifications in the event of a write-off depends on a few factors, including the details of your modified insurance policy.
For example, some policies include something known as ‘salvage retention cover’, although this is often an optional extra that requires an additional payment. Salvage retention cover enables you to keep your vehicle after it has been written off, although the value of the salvaged car should be deducted from your insurance payout.
However, you can only salvage your vehicle in certain circumstances. If the car is classed as a category A write-off, there are no salvageable parts and it will have to be crushed.
Category B write-offs can’t go back on the road, but parts may be able to be salvaged. Vehicles that are classed as category S or N can be made road-legal again. In this case, you may be able to effectively buy back modifications from your insurance company by accepting a lower total payout.
What modifications can I get cover for?
Provided your modifications are legal, you should be able to find insurance for your car. Comparing quotes from a range of insurers increases your chances of getting cover.
Among the most popular modifications are:
- Alloy wheels
- Non-standard exhausts
- High-performance air filters
- Rear spoilers
- Lowered suspension
- Darkened rear windows
Other common mods include roll cages or roll bars, engine turbocharging and uprated brakes.
What if I modify my car midway through my policy?
If you make a modification to your car partway through your policy period, you should tell your insurer. If you don’t, and the modifications increase your car’s value or enhance its performance, it could result in your policy being invalidated in the case of a claim.
Your insurer will recalculate your premium based on the changes you’ve made and charge you extra based on how long is remaining on your policy.