Is it expensive to insure a modified car?

Modifying your car to improve its performance or make it look more stylish can come at a cost. When you insure your vehicle, you have to provide potential insurers with details of any modifications you have made. This can result in higher premiums for a number of reasons.

Any modification that increases the value of your vehicle is likely to lead to higher insurance prices. Generally speaking, the more a car costs, the more expensive it is to insure. Equally, if a modification such as alloy wheels or a custom paint job makes your car more attractive to thieves, this could also be reflected in higher premiums.

If you upgrade your car to boost its performance, an insurer may take the view that you face a greater risk of being involved in an accident. Meanwhile, cars which have lowered suspension may be more susceptible to pothole damage. Again, these factors may be reflected in the insurance quotes you get.

There are some car modifications that usually don’t affect insurance prices. For example, if you add a tow bar or roof rack, you should declare this when comparing insurance quotes. But these types of modifications generally do not have a material impact on your car’s value, performance or theft risk. Also, if you introduce a modification like parking sensors – which can reduce the risk of minor bumps – this could actually lead to lower premiums.

Are there any modifications that aren’t covered?

There are certain modifications you won’t be able to get insurance for, but these are typically changes that are against the law. These include excessively tinted windows, coloured headlights, neon undercar lighting and spoilers that obstruct the driver’s view through the rear windscreen.

There are some upgrades that, while not illegal, mean you don’t qualify for modified car insurance. Nitrous oxide conversion may be permitted by law, but many insurers do not provide cover as this practice increases the pressure of your engine and can in some cases lead to engine damage.

How can I reduce the costs to insure a modified car?

There are a number of ways you can reduce the cost of modified car insurance. Choosing comprehensive insurance rather than just third-party only (TPO) or third-party, fire and theft (TPFT) cover can be cheaper.

This is because higher-risk drivers tend to opt for TPO or TPFT, so insurers associate those types of policies with higher claim rates. You can also save money if you pay for your policy in an annual lump sum rather than monthly via direct debit, or if you increase your voluntary excess.

Other money-saving tactics to cut the cost of insurance for modified cars include finding a secure off-road parking spot for your car and choosing to protect your no-claims bonus. And of course, make sure you compare car insurance quotes with Uswitch when your policy is coming up for renewal.