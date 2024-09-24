Transferring insurance from one car to another

Transferring your motor insurance policy to a new car is easy, but easy isn’t always best.

Here’s how you could save money on getting insurance for your new car.

Can I transfer car insurance from one vehicle to another?

Most insurance providers allow you to transfer your current cover to a new car if you’re no longer using your old one. All you need do is call or email them with your new car’s registration number and details of any modifications to the manufacturer’s standard specs. Once your car insurer has this information, they’ll give you a quote.

Before you hand over the cash, it’s worth considering your options as you don’t need to stick with your current car insurance provider.

If your new car is more expensive or has a larger engine, your premium could go up. In this case it’s worth shopping around for a cheaper policy – even after any amendment or cancellation fee’s been factored in.

Incidentally, should you cancel you’ll get a refund for any unused months remaining on your annual cover, unless your cover is almost at an end.

How do I transfer car insurance from one car to another?

If you’re sticking with your current insurer, all you need to do is pass on your new car’s details, as all your other information will be transferable. Your policy will run for however many months you have left on your annual cover. When it expires, you’d need to set up a new annual policy.

When should I tell my insurance provider I want to transfer my policy?

You’d need to tell your insurer that you want to transfer your policy before you drive away in your new car. This is because it’s illegal to drive on UK roads without motor insurance. Driving without insurance could see you landed with a £300 fine, six penalty point and your car impounded and crushed. For this reason, you should contact your current insurer to arrange for your insurance to be transferred from the time and date you’re picking up your new car.

If you’ve not had time to transfer your car insurance, let alone shop around for a new policy you could take out temporary car insurance.

Note: If you’re buying from a dealer, you may be offered an incentive, such as one year’s free car insurance. However, you’ll need to weigh up how long you have left on your existing car insurance policy, and how much your existing insurer will charge you if you cancel, before deciding whether this is a good deal or not.

Can I keep my old car without insurance?

If you’re keeping your old car, but transferring your insurance to your new car, you must get a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) from the Post Office. This is free of charge and allows you to park your car on your own property, if not on the road.