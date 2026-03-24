In most cases, yes. Car insurance policies usually require your vehicle to be roadworthy and legally compliant. A lapsed MOT can breach those conditions, giving car insurance providers grounds to refuse a car insurance claim or invalidate the policy.

So while insurance doesn’t automatically disappear the moment an MOT expires, it can still be invalidated retrospectively. Your insurer could argue that cover wasn’t valid if the car shouldn’t legally have been on the road.

There are a few exceptions, which we’ll come to shortly. But it’s worth noting that new cars don’t need an MOT.

In England, Wales and Scotland, your first mandatory MOT date is three years after the car’s initial registration. In Northern Ireland, it’s four years. So it’s possible to drive a car without an MOT during this period, and your car insurance will be unaffected.

Can I still make a claim on my insurance without an MOT?

Making a claim without a valid MOT is possible, but unless you fall into one of the exceptions, it might not be straightforward. Insurers will usually investigate whether the lack of an MOT - or the faults that caused it - contributed to the accident.

Even if a claim is accepted:

The payout may be reduced

The car may be valued lower due to having no MOT

If the vehicle was unsafe or unroadworthy, a claim is far more likely to be rejected.

What are the legal exceptions for driving without an MOT?

There are only three legal situations where you can drive without a valid MOT:

It’s a new car which doesn’t need an MOT

As mentioned, you don’t need to get your car MOTed in its first three years if you live in England, Wales or Scotland, or the first four years in Northern Ireland.

Driving to a pre-booked MOT test

You’re allowed to drive directly to a test centre for a pre-booked MOT appointment. You must take the most direct route. You should also be able to prove the booking if stopped by the police.

Driving to or from a repair garage

If your car has failed an MOT, you can drive it to a garage for repairs - and back for a retest - but only to fix the faults identified.

In all cases, the car must still be insured.

What are the legal penalties for driving without a valid MOT?

If you’re caught driving illegally without an MOT, you could face:

A fine of up to £1,000

If the car is found to have dangerous faults, this could lead to a fine of up to £2,500, three penalty points and potential disqualification

You might also be committing a separate offence if your insurance is deemed invalid due to the lack of an MOT.

Can I insure a car that doesn't have an MOT?

If it’s less than three years old in Great Britain, or four in Northern Ireland, yes. Otherwise, getting standard annual car insurance without an MOT is very difficult. Most insurers won’t offer full cover until a valid certificate is in place.

Some insurers may provide temporary car insurance, usually for the sole purpose of driving to a pre-booked MOT test. Short-term policies are available from just one hour up to a month.

How do I check my MOT and insurance status?

You can check both quickly and for free:

MOT status: Use the GOV.UK MOT checker to see if your certificate is valid and when it expires.

Use the GOV.UK MOT checker to see if your certificate is valid and when it expires. Insurance status: Use the Motor Insurance Database (MID) Navigate tool with your registration number. Find out more about checking your insurance.

It’s worth checking regularly, especially if you’re close to renewal dates.

Read about how to check your MOT history and get reminders.

Do SORN cars need insurance and an MOT?

If your car is declared off road with a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN), it doesn’t need an MOT or insurance – as long as it’s kept entirely on private land.

The only exception is driving it to a pre-booked MOT test. In that case, the car must be insured for the journey.

What happens if I forget to renew my MOT?

There’s no grace period for MOTs. Once it expires, you must stop driving immediately unless you’re heading to a pre-booked test.

If you forget:

Book an MOT as soon as possible Arrange insurance if needed Only drive the car directly to the test centre

Driving normally while waiting for an MOT is illegal and could invalidate your insurance.