About the expert
Background
Adam Jolley is a freelance writer with over 15 years’ experience in insurance and financial services. He’s worked with brands including Confused.com, Admiral Insurance and leading online publications. Adam specialises in turning complex products into clear, straight-talking content, helping people understand their options and make confident, informed decisions. He has 15 years of experience writing in YMYL industry.
Expertise
Education
- Copywriting Masterclass – Institute of Data & Marketing (2019)
- Google Analytics – Cardiff University (2019)
- The Essentials of Subediting – National Council for the Training of Journalists (2016)
- Law and Politics LLB (hons) (2.i) – Cardiff University (2003-06)
"With years of experience in the insurance industry, I know how overwhelming it can be to face a list of over 100 quotes. My advice is to avoid letting the lowest price be your only guide. Before you start comparing, decide on your 'must-haves' - whether that’s a courtesy car or a voluntary excess that fits your budget. By focusing on your specific needs first, you can ignore the distractions and find a policy that offers the right protection at a price you’re comfortable with."