What should I do if my car squeaks while I’m driving?

How can I prevent my car from squeaking?

Keeping your car well lubricated can help prevent your car from squeaking. This includes checking the level and topping up when necessary your car’s:

Brake fluid

Power steering fluid

Clutch fluid

Engine oil.

It’s quite easy to top up your car’s fluids but you’ll need to follow the instructions in your car’s manual. If a fluid reservoir has become contaminated with dirt or debris it should be drained and then refilled – you might want a mechanic to do this for you.

Regular servicing is also essential to help prevent those squeaking noises as a mechanic can often spot issues early on. Things like the serpentine belt will need replacing every 50,000 miles or so, in line with your car maker’s recommendations. Other things like the brake pads need to be replaced more regularly to prevent squeaking – in this case, it’s every 10,000-20,000 miles.

Keeping the car in good condition with regular servicing will often save you money in the longer run, as the car should run more efficiently. It could also help to avoid more serious damage to the car – for example, if a serpentine belt isn’t replaced early enough and actually snaps while you’re driving repairs can get more costly.