How to find cheap gas and cheap business electricity

Why should you compare cheap business energy rates? Given how time-consuming comparing commercial energy used to be, there might once have been a good argument not to – but now comparing prices to find cheap business electricity and gas is easier than ever. And switching could knock hundreds of pounds off the cost of your business energy bills.

If your current energy contract is coming to an end, or even if it’s already passed its expiry date, we can help ensure you are not overpaying for your business energy – allowing you to use that extra time and money to further strengthen your business.

The easiest way to find the cheapest business gas and electricity rates is to run a commercial energy price comparison. But with so many energy suppliers now in the market, the only way to make sure you’re on the very best deal for your business is to individually compare the gas and electricity prices currently offered by each supplier.

This means running a comparison all by yourself can be difficult, time-consuming and stressful, and when you consider that each provider offers its own types of deals and tariffs, it’s also tough to know what to look for.

What affects the price of your business energy deal?

When comparing cheap energy prices for business, there are a number of factors that are taken into account, including the size of your workplace, where it’s located and the number of staff you employ - all of which can have a big impact on the way you use energy and the type of deal you need.

Our energy experts know that all businesses are different and have different needs when it comes to using gas and electricity - Even two businesses that look very similar on the face of it can have very different needs when it comes to their energy supply and contract.

This means we can appreciate that while a tariff may be cheap for one business, it might not look like such a great deal for another and what you will pay depends heavily on what you need. This is why we take into account all of the various factors when comparing energy deals for your business, and also look at the more nuanced aspects of an energy deal, such as whether a contract with a high standing charge but low unit price would suit you better, or vice-versa.

What are the cheapest business gas rates?

With so many variables involved, it’s difficult to say what the cheapest gas rates are for your business, without running a price comparison. But if you’re unsure how much gas your business should be using and how much you should be paying, here are the current average usage figures and rates.

Average business gas rates