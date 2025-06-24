How to install a multi-site meter for your business

What is a multi-site meter?

A multi-site meter allows businesses that operate across several buildings - such as factories, warehouses, offices, or retail units - to manage their energy with one billing account. Just like other any other business, large companies with multiple sites need to switch their energy contracts regularly to be confident that they’re getting the most competitive deals on the market.

Unfortunately, having multiple business sites can make the switching process more difficult and time-consuming, especially when tariffs are due for renewal at different times. This is why it can be a good idea to install a multi-site meter for your business. And energy switching sites like Uswitch for Business can help you find the right solution for your business.

Does your business need a multi-site energy meter?

Having a business multi-site meter which sees the same supplier serving all of your company’s sites can certainly simplify the billing process, it can sometimes mean that a number of your business’s locations may not be receiving the best possible energy deal available to them.

An alternative approach to a business multi-site meter is to choose to secure a different supplier for each of your individual sites. Obviously, this can make billing a more complicated process, but it means that each site is able to secure an energy contract with the supplier who offers the best rates for that specific site.

If you're not sure about which would offer the best solution for your business, we can talk you through the pros and cons of each, and compare multi-site business energy to make sure you're on a deal that’s right for the unique demands of your business, as well as for its budget.

How to find the best multi-site meter tariff

The solution that best suits your business’s particular needs will depend entirely on your business’s individual circumstances – whether that’s choosing to install a multi-site meter for your business or using multiple different suppliers to find the cheapest rates.

Why switch to a new business energy deal?

Regardless of whether you choose individual site solutions or a business energy multi-site meter, switching is the best way to reduce the amount that you spend on business energy.

Businesses that fail to properly manage their energy deals can run the risk of being transferred on to out-of-contract rates. Also known as ‘deemed rates’, these are inflated prices imposed by suppliers when a customer’s contract expires and a new one is not formally agreed. Typically, out-of-contract rates are some of the most expensive rates offered by a supplier.

Given the average size of multi-site businesses and the total amount of energy they typically consume, being on deemed rates can quickly get very expensive. This is why properly managing your business’s energy contracts is so important, particularly for a large business operating from several different sites with either a business multi-site meter or individual agreements. Switching contracts when possible is the best way to avoid being caught on these inflated rates.

It’s worth noting that not all suppliers will be able to offer you a business energy quote, and not all will be able to cater for a business multi-site meter. The business energy quotes available to you will depend on a number of factors, including:

How much business energy you consume within a year

Your business’s credit rating.

When choosing between energy suppliers, it’s important to prioritise your business’s needs rather than simply looking for the cheapest business energy prices. While low-cost business energy deals will always be attractive, you need to also ensure that your supplier offers the level of service that your business requires. This can become even more important if you choose to install a multi-site meter for your business.

Once you properly understand what a good deal looks like for your multi-site business, it’s time for you to compare business energy prices and make a switch.