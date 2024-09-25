Energy efficiency labels explained

What is an energy efficiency label?

When buying a new fridge, washing machine, TV or dishwasher, it’s more important than ever to look at the energy efficiency label. These were introduced by the EU in 1995 to provide customers with more information about the machines they were considering purchasing, and to stimulate competition and innovation between manufacturers. Previously, the scale ran from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient), and then extra “A” ratings were added to reward the best appliances: A+, A++ and A+++.

In March 2021, though, these extra ratings were scrapped and the system now runs from A to G, as it originally did. However, the ‘A’ rating is reserved, so a product may go from being ‘A+++’ rated under the previous system down to a B, C or even a D in the new system.

However, some shops are still selling appliances with labels showing the old rating system, which can be confusing for customers unsure what they should be looking for. While it’s possible to save on the initial purchase of the appliance, an inefficient appliance will then cost more to run over its lifetime.

What does the new energy efficiency label look like?