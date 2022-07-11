Which appliances use the most energy?

With energy prices still high, there are limited options for both saving money and limiting your impact on the environment. Previously you’d have been able to switch to a better energy deal with one of the increasing number of green energy suppliers, but this is no longer the case.

However, there are still some practical things you can do at home to use less energy, help the environment and save money on your bills while you wait for deals from renewable energy providers to return.

Our Power House report will show you how much energy your everyday appliances use to help you see if you can run your home more efficiently.

The table below lists the cost of different appliances in each room using the average power rating and the cost is based on the current energy price cap.

Which kitchen appliances use the most energy?