What are typical small business energy rates?

When comparing small business energy plans, it is important to know what your own business is actually classed as in terms of size. The smallest category of business is referred to as a microbusiness. To be considered a microbusiness, you must have a maximum of 9 employees.

The common definition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is that of 250 employees or less. Because of such classifications, it can be difficult to suggest typical business energy rates. That’s because of the mega difference in size and energy usage.

On top of the size of your business, there are other considerations that an energy supplier must take into account before giving you a quote. This includes what type of business you operate, where you are located, and when you require your electricity and gas.

Small business energy providers are now able to offer a variety of contracts and tariffs that specifically cater to the needs of small UK businesses.

Latest small business gas rates

All business energy deals are designed to meet the exact needs of your business. The rates you're offered by business gas suppliers will depend upon a number of things, including the amount of gas you use each year, as well as how and when you use it. Suppliers will also look at the location of your business and its size. UK business energy statistics show that small businesses tend to use over three times less gas than large businesses.

To give you an idea of the rates you could be offered, here are the average gas rates for microbusinesses and small businesses.