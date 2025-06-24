Smart meters for businesses

How can smart monitoring benefit my business?

While smart meters won’t reduce the amount of energy your business uses, installing one will enable you to better understand your energy usage and identify areas in which you can make changes that will benefit your business.

With the average business estimated to waste approximately 20% of the energy it purchases, the savings you make from a smart meter can run up to hundreds of pounds. Smart monitoring also enables to you to receive more accurate gas and electricity bills.

Smart monitoring has two main benefits:

You can avoid being overcharged by your energy supplier which can happen if you do not provide your supplier with regular energy readings. Secondly, by knowing more accurately how much you are paying for your energy, you can better predict your monthly bills – helping you to avoid any nasty surprises.

Finally, the government have recently announced new targets regarding smart meters. They are working alongside energy providers to introduce smart meters to all domestic users, and this will no doubt eventually be rolled out to all business energy users. By choosing to get ahead of the game, you can start to reap the benefits before your competitors, as well as avoid any future hassle.

By choosing to have a smart meter installed in your place of work, you are making a big step towards becoming a more energy-efficient business, and with plenty of customers now conscious of environmental impact, choosing to go green can really help set you apart from your competitors. If you wish to learn more about what a smart meter can do for your business, simply contact your existing energy supplier and ask them for more details. Easily and quickly installed, you will be benefiting from a smart meter with the minimum of fuss.

How to get a smart meter for your business

If after weighing up the benefits of having a smart meter you decide to have one installed on your premises, the actual process is very simple. Once you have contacted your existing supplier and provided them with all the information they need, they will arrange for an engineer to visit your premises.

During the visit, the engineer will install your new smart meter, often in the same location as your existing meter. It is therefore advisable to ensure this area is easily accessible and not blocked by anything.

The installation is very straightforward and should not take more than one hour to complete. If you wish to have smart meters for both your gas and electricity supply, you will require a separate meter for each.

Furthermore, if you have more than one premises, you will need meters for each location, and is something you should talk to your energy supplier about in more detail.