Which energy efficiency grants are you eligible for?

When it comes to keeping energy bills as low as possible, we know it’s important to make sure that we’re on the cheapest possible deal. However, it’s also important that we’re being as energy-efficient as possible. This is achieved both through the way we use energy but also the way our homes are insulated and heated.
Minimising energy wastage is vital, but some of the key measures homes need to take, like getting an energy-efficient boiler or investing in wall and loft insulation, can be expensive. However, there are new boiler grants and free insulation schemes that are available to those who might struggle to meet purchase and installation costs.
You can use our tool to see which grants you might be eligible for*. Some are based on household income while others are based on your home’s current energy efficiency.
What energy efficiency grants and schemes are available?
- Boiler Upgrade Scheme (grants to help replace gas boilers with heat pumps)
- Energy Company Obligation (ECO) (help for low-income households to improve insulation or heating)
- Great British Insulation Scheme (cavity wall and loft insulation for eligible homes)
- Warm Home: Local Grant (local authority funding for home energy improvements)
- Warmer Homes Scotland (government-funded support for eligible Scottish households)
- Nest Scheme Wales (free advice and home energy upgrades for eligible households in Wales)
- Affordable Warmth Scheme NI (grants for low-income households in Northern Ireland).
*The tool should be used for guide purposes only - for more information, contact your local authority or search for specific schemes on the gov.uk website.
Can you save by comparing energy deals?
Once you’ve explored your energy efficiency options and discovered which schemes you qualify for, don’t forget to compare energy deals to ensure you're getting the best prices for your household. With potential savings from both energy-efficient upgrades and switching to a better tariff, you can reduce your energy bills even further.
FAQs
Who is eligible for a loft insulation grant?
You could be eligible for a loft insulation grant if your home’s current EPC rating is low (at least a C or below) or if you’re classed as being in a “low income group”. This can also be dependent on factors including where you live. To get guidance on your eligibility, use the tool above.
How much would a loft insulation grant save me?
A loft insulation grant could save the total cost of purchasing and installing the insulation, but the amount will vary from case to case. Depending on the grant and your circumstances, you may receive the full costs or a fraction of the costs.
Who qualifies for a boiler grant?
There are various qualification requirements for boiler grants depending on the specific grant. Generally, though, you’d need to be replacing a fossil fuel heating system and own your home rather than rent it.
Do I need to own my home to qualify for these grants?
No, many schemes offer support for renters as long as the landlord agrees to the improvements.
What happens after I find out I’m eligible?
Once you check your eligibility, the tool will provide you with clear instructions, contact details, and the next steps for applying to the relevant schemes.
What if I don’t qualify for any schemes?
If you don’t qualify for any schemes, the tool will let you know. However, you can still save by comparing energy prices and switching to a better deal.
Can I apply for more than one scheme?
Yes, if you qualify for multiple schemes, the tool will show you all the options, allowing you to make the most of the available support.
Are these schemes available in all regions of the UK?
Some schemes may only be available in certain regions, such as Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland. The tool will guide you through the specific schemes available in your area.