Which energy efficiency grants are you eligible for?

When it comes to keeping energy bills as low as possible, we know it’s important to make sure that we’re on the cheapest possible deal. However, it’s also important that we’re being as energy-efficient as possible. This is achieved both through the way we use energy but also the way our homes are insulated and heated.

Minimising energy wastage is vital, but some of the key measures homes need to take, like getting an energy-efficient boiler or investing in wall and loft insulation, can be expensive. However, there are new boiler grants and free insulation schemes that are available to those who might struggle to meet purchase and installation costs.

You can use our tool to see which grants you might be eligible for*. Some are based on household income while others are based on your home’s current energy efficiency.

What energy efficiency grants and schemes are available?