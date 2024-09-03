Is there any council help with energy bills available?

Councils are able to help customers with energy bills by dipping into the Household Support Fund, which totals £742 million available to councils in England to support those most in need between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026. It’s not solely an energy fund - it was established to help people as a result of the pandemic, so it could be used for other utilities and essentials. Eligibility depends on the council, so it’s worth getting in touch to see if you qualify.

What charity help with energy bills is available?

There are a number of charities which are available for help and advice if you're struggling to manage your energy bills, as well.

StepChange - available online or by calling 0800 138 1111, StepChange provides free debt advice to those who need it

NEA (National Energy Action) - available online or by calling 0800 304 7159, NEA provides free debt advice to those who need it in England and Wales

Home Energy Scotland - available online or by calling 0808 196 8660, Home Energy Scotland provides free debt advice to those who need it in Scotland, as well as checking your eligibility for funding options such as grants and interest-free loans

NI Energy Advice - available online or by calling 0800 111 4455, NI Energy Advice provides impartial energy advice for those living in Northern Ireland

Citizens Advice - available online or by calling 0808 223 1133, Citizens Advice provides impartial energy advice and can also provide dedicated support to the most vulnerable customers

National Debt Line - available online or by calling 0808 808 4000, National Debt Line provides free and independent debt advice to those living in England, Scotland and Wales

Age UK - available online or by calling 0800 169 6565 (0800 124 4222 in Scotland), this is the leading charity for helping older people

Scope - available online or by calling 0808 801 0828, Scope is a charity that offers free energy advice to disabled people on subjects including managing debt, accessing benefits and grants, understanding bills and registering for the Priority Services Register.

These are just some of the charities that can help you find solutions to managing your payments and provide free, expert, non-judgemental and confidential advice and support. There may also be localised initiatives and groups that can help in your specific area, so take a look around to see what might be available to you if you need it.

Debt Respite Scheme

The Debt Respite Scheme is designed to give people struggling with bills some breathing space - if you’re eligible, your creditors will not be allowed to continue with any enforcement activity or add any further fees or interest for the duration. Check out StepChange for more details on applying.

Direct pay from benefits

A government scheme called Fuel Direct allows customers on certain benefits to pay energy debts directly from the benefit payments. The Jobcentre or Pension Centre will be able to set it up for you. Those on Universal Credit will have 5% deducted, while those on other benefits (such as jobseeker’s allowance, income support, pension credit and so on) will have £3.70 deducted each week, plus an additional cost for ongoing usage. If that amount comes to less than 25% of your benefits, though, the payment to the supplier may have already been set up without your permission, so make sure you check.

Are there are any free insulation and boiler grants available?

We know that improving energy efficiency can be key in helping keep heating costs down, but adding insulation or replacing a boiler can be some of the most expensive measures to take.

However, there is help available from different organisations for those eligible. Some of these include:

Energy Company Obligation (ECO) - help for low-income households to improve insulation or heating

Great British Insulation Scheme - cavity wall and loft insulation for eligible homes across Britain

Boiler Upgrade Scheme - grants to help replace gas boilers with energy-efficient alternatives

Warm Homes: Local Grant - local authority funding for home energy improvements

Warmer Homes Scotland - government-funded support for eligible Scottish households

Nest Scheme Wales - free advice and home energy upgrades for eligible Welsh households

Affordable Warmth Scheme NI - grants for low-income Northern Irish households.

You can find out more about which energy efficiency grants are available and what you could get by using our tool here.

How can I save energy at home?

Finally, it's also possible to save on your energy bills by cutting back on your usage. We've rounded up some clever ways to save energy in our guide. You can also download Uswitch's free mobile app, which connects to your smart meter and gives you personalised insights into your energy usage. This will show you where you can make positive changes to keep bills down as much as possible.

See if there are cheaper energy deals available

If you're on a standard variable tariff, you're likely overpaying for your energy. There are almost certainly cheaper fixed tariffs available that will save you money. It's worth running an energy comparison by clicking below to see deals on the market now.