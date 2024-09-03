Help with energy bills - find out if you're eligible for an energy help scheme, grant or benefit
While energy prices have come down since the highs of the energy market crisis, bills remain high.
There are many sources of help available for customers struggling with their energy bills, from advice to financial assistance. However, it can be difficult to work out what you’re eligible for.
This guide will cover the schemes and help sources available across the UK.
Government help with energy bills - do you qualify?
Our energy help scheme eligibility checker asks a few simple questions about your age, pension status, income and benefit allowance to see whether you qualify for government support.
Which government energy help schemes are available?
There are many different help measures available, and you may qualify for more than one. Take a look at our list below:
|Energy help scheme name
|Who can get it?
|Which nation(s) does it apply to?
|How much discount could I get?
|Warm Home Discount
|Those who receive certain means-tested benefits
|England, Scotland and Wales
|£150
|Cold Weather Payment
|Those who receive Pension Credit and don't live in a care home, and those on certain benefits
|England and Wales
|£25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather between 1 November and 31 March
|Winter Fuel Payment
|Those over state pension age who also receive certain benefits
|England and Scotland
|Either £200 or £300
|Child Winter Heating Payment
|Children under 19 who receive certain disability benefits
|Scotland
|£251.50
|Winter Heating Payment
|Low-income households
|Scotland
|£58.75
How do I apply for government energy help?
In many cases, the discounts on schemes like the Warm Home Discount and Cold Weather Payment will be applied automatically. However, there could be circumstances in which you have to apply yourself - check out the schemes’ individual guides for more details.
Is there any other government help with energy bills available?
There is no extra government support designed to help with energy bills. In previous years there have been cost-of-living payments and initiatives like the Energy Bill Support Scheme, but there are no plans to introduce a similar scheme for the 2025-26 winter.
“With the sharp rise in bills across the UK, government contribution schemes can be a huge benefit to many. There are still a lot of people in the UK who don't realise that they may be eligible for an energy help scheme.
“Checking eligibility each year is a good routine to get into, as the criteria could have changed since last checking. Using our eligibility checker is a great first step.”
Supplier help with energy bills
In most cases, it’s best to get ahead of any problems with paying as early as possible, so let your supplier know that you’re struggling to pay. They’re obligated by Ofgem to help you come up with a workable payment plan, so the earlier they know, the better. There are a range of options they might be able to offer on a case-by-case basis, including:
- More time to pay
- Payment breaks
- Payment reductions
- Access to hardship funds.
However your repayment plan is structured, don’t worry - your energy supply won’t be cut off.
Additionally, hardship funds are available from all the bigger suppliers for those who need help with energy bills. These are funds specifically earmarked to help customers in need, and often include grants and other help to upgrade boilers and improve insulation. The application process can be fairly rigorous - it varies between suppliers but at a minimum, you’ll probably need to provide breakdowns of your income and expenditure - so you’ll need to speak to a debt advisor (as a requirement) before applying.
Find out more about the help offered by the bigger energy suppliers below.
British Gas energy help
As well as all the usual ways of helping people with energy payments, including payment plans, the possibility of installing a prepayment meter and so on, the British Gas Energy Trust may be able to help the most vulnerable customers. Eligible customers could receive up to £1,700 - you also don't have to be a British Gas customer to benefit
EDF energy help
Along with the Priority Services Register, EDF works with various third-party organisations to support customers with managing their money, increasing income through financial benefits and helping with energy debts via a Customer Support Fund
E.ON Next energy help
E.ON Next - in addition to the Priority Services Register, the most vulnerable E.ON Next customers can get help from a specific Energy Fund initiative.
Octopus energy help
Along with the usual ways of supporting customers who require help managing their bills, Octopus set up a £5 million Octo Assist Fund for customers specifically to help through the winter of 2021-22, which has now been increased to £30 million. It has also implemented schemes to help customers understand their energy usage better and help them through the colder months with donations of electric blankets
OVO energy help
OVO customers having trouble paying their energy bills are supported in a range of ways, including coming up with payment plans, giving guidance, taking payment directly via schemes like Fuel Direct, providing help via the OVO Energy Fund and more
ScottishPower energy help
Among other measures, ScottishPower offers advice and support when it comes to paying energy bills and devising payment plans. It also has a Hardship Fund designed to help reduce or clear arrears for those customers most in need.
If you're with a supplier not on the list and you're struggling with your bills, it's worth getting in touch with them to see what support they're able to offer. It's worth pointing out that even if you owe your energy supplier money or you are renting your property, you still have the right to switch in order to save money.
Is there any council help with energy bills available?
Councils are able to help customers with energy bills by dipping into the Household Support Fund, which totals £742 million available to councils in England to support those most in need between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026. It’s not solely an energy fund - it was established to help people as a result of the pandemic, so it could be used for other utilities and essentials. Eligibility depends on the council, so it’s worth getting in touch to see if you qualify.
What charity help with energy bills is available?
There are a number of charities which are available for help and advice if you're struggling to manage your energy bills, as well.
- StepChange - available online or by calling 0800 138 1111, StepChange provides free debt advice to those who need it
- NEA (National Energy Action) - available online or by calling 0800 304 7159, NEA provides free debt advice to those who need it in England and Wales
- Home Energy Scotland - available online or by calling 0808 196 8660, Home Energy Scotland provides free debt advice to those who need it in Scotland, as well as checking your eligibility for funding options such as grants and interest-free loans
- NI Energy Advice - available online or by calling 0800 111 4455, NI Energy Advice provides impartial energy advice for those living in Northern Ireland
- Citizens Advice - available online or by calling 0808 223 1133, Citizens Advice provides impartial energy advice and can also provide dedicated support to the most vulnerable customers
- National Debt Line - available online or by calling 0808 808 4000, National Debt Line provides free and independent debt advice to those living in England, Scotland and Wales
- Age UK - available online or by calling 0800 169 6565 (0800 124 4222 in Scotland), this is the leading charity for helping older people
- Scope - available online or by calling 0808 801 0828, Scope is a charity that offers free energy advice to disabled people on subjects including managing debt, accessing benefits and grants, understanding bills and registering for the Priority Services Register.
These are just some of the charities that can help you find solutions to managing your payments and provide free, expert, non-judgemental and confidential advice and support. There may also be localised initiatives and groups that can help in your specific area, so take a look around to see what might be available to you if you need it.
Debt Respite Scheme
The Debt Respite Scheme is designed to give people struggling with bills some breathing space - if you’re eligible, your creditors will not be allowed to continue with any enforcement activity or add any further fees or interest for the duration. Check out StepChange for more details on applying.
Direct pay from benefits
A government scheme called Fuel Direct allows customers on certain benefits to pay energy debts directly from the benefit payments. The Jobcentre or Pension Centre will be able to set it up for you. Those on Universal Credit will have 5% deducted, while those on other benefits (such as jobseeker’s allowance, income support, pension credit and so on) will have £3.70 deducted each week, plus an additional cost for ongoing usage. If that amount comes to less than 25% of your benefits, though, the payment to the supplier may have already been set up without your permission, so make sure you check.
Are there are any free insulation and boiler grants available?
We know that improving energy efficiency can be key in helping keep heating costs down, but adding insulation or replacing a boiler can be some of the most expensive measures to take.
However, there is help available from different organisations for those eligible. Some of these include:
- Energy Company Obligation (ECO) - help for low-income households to improve insulation or heating
- Great British Insulation Scheme - cavity wall and loft insulation for eligible homes across Britain
- Boiler Upgrade Scheme - grants to help replace gas boilers with energy-efficient alternatives
- Warm Homes: Local Grant - local authority funding for home energy improvements
- Warmer Homes Scotland - government-funded support for eligible Scottish households
- Nest Scheme Wales - free advice and home energy upgrades for eligible Welsh households
- Affordable Warmth Scheme NI - grants for low-income Northern Irish households.
You can find out more about which energy efficiency grants are available and what you could get by using our tool here.
How can I save energy at home?
Finally, it's also possible to save on your energy bills by cutting back on your usage. We've rounded up some clever ways to save energy in our guide. You can also download Uswitch's free mobile app, which connects to your smart meter and gives you personalised insights into your energy usage. This will show you where you can make positive changes to keep bills down as much as possible.
See if there are cheaper energy deals available
If you're on a standard variable tariff, you're likely overpaying for your energy. There are almost certainly cheaper fixed tariffs available that will save you money. It's worth running an energy comparison by clicking below to see deals on the market now.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
FAQs
What will happen to energy prices in 2026?
Ofgem's energy price cap level is set at £1,663 from 1 July to 30 September but will rise to £1,723 for the period from 1 October to 31 December. If you're on a standard variable tariff, it's worth strongly considering locking in a fix so you can protect yourself from probable high prices going into 2027.
What is a winter fuel allowance?
A winter fuel allowance (or Winter Fuel Payment) is an annual energy payment support scheme that allocates either £200 or £300 for those who need help paying their energy bills. It is paid out between November and December. For 2025, you’re automatically eligible if you were born on or before 22 September 1959.
What is the difference between savings credit and guarantee credit?
Pension Credit consists of two parts: Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit. You could receive one or both parts. Guarantee Credit tops up your weekly income to a minimum amount and is available to those who reached State Pension age (66 years old). Savings Credit is a small top-up for people who have a modest amount of income or savings, and is only available to those who reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016.
Why am I not eligible for any energy payment schemes?
The main reasons you would be ineligible for energy payment schemes are:
- You’re not of pensionable age
- You’re not eligible for work or disability benefits
- Nobody you live with is eligible for work or disability benefits.
If you’re struggling to pay your energy bills, you can see what other help from charities and energy suppliers might be available.