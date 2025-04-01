Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Energy price cap increases to £1,849: what can customers do?

The April 2025 price cap increase is now in effect. What can customers do to prevent higher energy bills?
Ben Gallizzi author headshot
Written by Ben Gallizzi, Senior Content Editor - Energy and Electric Vehicles
Updated on 1 April 2025
Share
Which customers are affected by the price cap?Is it cheaper to be on a fixed deal? Should I run an energy comparison?Is switching energy hassle-free?What else can I do about my energy bills?

The previously announced energy price cap increase from £1,738 to £1,849 comes into effect today. What are the implications for customers?

Which customers are affected by the price cap?

The price cap affects customers who aren’t on fixed energy deals. They might be on a “variable”, “standard” or “standard variable” deal which are all the same thing. Their unit rates and standing charges change every three months when the price cap changes and can go up or down.

Is it cheaper to be on a fixed deal? 

At the moment, it is significantly cheaper to be on a fixed deal if you’re not on one. You could save around £200 a year, with deals available from a range of suppliers, including big names and emerging brands.

Should I run an energy comparison?

Yes, it’s worth at least running an energy comparison to see what’s available and how much you might be able to save (even if you decide not to switch). You’ll need a recent bill to refer to because we’ll need to know your plan name and its end date, along with how much energy you tend to use or how much you tend to pay each month.

Is switching energy hassle-free?

Yes - it takes just six minutes to switch energy using Uswitch. You won’t lose your energy supply at any point, and you won’t need to speak to either your old supplier or your new suppliers. It’s likely they’ll both be part of the Energy Switch Guarantee, which aims to guarantee a hassle-free switch in no more than five working days. If there are any problems, you may be entitled to compensation.

What else can I do about my energy bills?

We encourage customers to check, track and change their energy.

  • Check your energy meter readings and submit them before the price cap changes. This is specific to customers who don’t have a smart meter which automatically sends readings because it ensures that you’ll be charged the right amount for the right time period.
  • Track your energy usage using a smart meter and an app like the Uswitch app so you can see where you’re using energy and whether you can cut some usage to keep bills as low as possible.
  • Change your energy deal by running an energy comparison today. Enter your postcode below to get started.

Run an energy comparison

Enter your postcode below to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.

Privacy Policy

Read more:

What is the energy price cap
What is Ofgem's energy price cap 2025?Information on the energy price cap set by Ofgem at a level of £1,738 for standard variabl ..
How to switch energy supplier
How to switch energy supplier for a cheaper dealLooking for a cheaper gas or electricity supplier but not sure where to start? Check out o ..
Average gas and electricity bills in the UK
Average gas and electricity bills in the UKWhat does the average UK gas and electricity bill look like? See how your energy usage and ..