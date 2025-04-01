Energy price cap increases to £1,849: what can customers do?

The previously announced energy price cap increase from £1,738 to £1,849 comes into effect today. What are the implications for customers?

Which customers are affected by the price cap?

The price cap affects customers who aren’t on fixed energy deals. They might be on a “variable”, “standard” or “standard variable” deal which are all the same thing. Their unit rates and standing charges change every three months when the price cap changes and can go up or down.

Is it cheaper to be on a fixed deal?

At the moment, it is significantly cheaper to be on a fixed deal if you’re not on one. You could save around £200 a year, with deals available from a range of suppliers, including big names and emerging brands.

Should I run an energy comparison?

Yes, it’s worth at least running an energy comparison to see what’s available and how much you might be able to save (even if you decide not to switch). You’ll need a recent bill to refer to because we’ll need to know your plan name and its end date, along with how much energy you tend to use or how much you tend to pay each month.

Is switching energy hassle-free?

Yes - it takes just six minutes to switch energy using Uswitch. You won’t lose your energy supply at any point, and you won’t need to speak to either your old supplier or your new suppliers. It’s likely they’ll both be part of the Energy Switch Guarantee, which aims to guarantee a hassle-free switch in no more than five working days. If there are any problems, you may be entitled to compensation.

What else can I do about my energy bills?

We encourage customers to check, track and change their energy.