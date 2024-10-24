How to submit an energy meter reading

Why do I need to submit meter readings?

If you don’t have a smart meter, you’ll need to submit meter readings so your energy supplier can keep your account up to date and ensure it’s billing you correctly.

If you don’t send any meter readings, your supplier will have to estimate how much energy you’ve used, which could lead to you being charged more than you should be.

How do I submit a meter reading?

The way you submit a meter reading will depend on the methods your supplier offers, but generally you should be able to choose between doing it via:

Its website (by logging into your account)

Its mobile app (if it has one)

Phone

Online chat

Email

Text

If you’re not sure which numbers you need and where to find them, you can find out how to read your energy meter here.

Is submitting an electricity meter reading different to submitting a gas meter reading?

No, sending in a meter reading will be the same regardless of whether you're sending an electricity or gas reading. You might read the meters in a different way, but the submission process won't change.

How to submit a meter reading to British Gas

British Gas encourages customers to submit meter readings by logging into their online account. It also offers submissions via its app and an automated phone service.

How to submit a meter reading to EDF Energy

EDF asks customers to sign into their online account to submit a meter reading.

How to submit a meter reading to E.ON Next

E.ON Next says the easiest way for customers to submit a reading is to log into their account. They can also phone customer services if they’re having problems doing so.

How to submit a meter reading to Octopus

Octopus provides several ways for customers to send in their meter readings:

Use the monthly meter reading reminder which doesn’t require an account log-in

Send them in online

Use the mobile app and your phone camera to scan them in directly from the meter

Email them





How to submit a meter reading to OVO

OVO provides several ways for customer to submit a reading:

Scan them directly from the meter using your phone camera and the supplier’s app

Submit manually using the app

Enter them in your online account

Use the online webchat

Call OVO on 0330 175 9676

How to submit a meter reading to ScottishPower

ScottishPower encourages customers to use their online account to submit meter readings.

How often should I submit meter readings?

Most suppliers will require at least one meter reading per year. As a rule of thumb, you should submit a meter reading at least once a month and ideally on the same day of the month (i.e. the first) so bills and billing periods can be calculated more easily.

How do I know if I need to submit a meter reading?

You’ll almost certainly need to submit meter readings if you don’t have a working smart meter.

If you need to submit a meter reading but haven’t realised, your supplier will usually be in touch with a reminder.

If you haven’t submitted a reading for a long time, or you’re unable to take your own meter readings, your supplier may send someone to your property to read the meter. Even if you submit meter readings regularly, someone may come round to check everything’s working as it should be.

What if my meter readings are high?

If your meter readings are higher than you’d like them to be, this could be because you’re using excess energy, which leads to higher bills. There are ways you can manage your energy use effectively throughout the winter, such as turning your thermostat down by a degree or using a heated airer to dry clothes. Check out Uswitch’s guide to saving energy throughout the home for more tips.

Why are my meter readings higher in winter?

Because the winter months are darker and colder than the summer months, our energy use tends to increase as we turn the heating on and have lights on for longer each day. We then use less energy during the summer. This can be beneficial because, if we pay a fixed amount via Direct Debit each month, we then have credit going into the winter which helps cover our higher energy use.

Do I need to submit meter readings if I have a prepayment meter?

No - you top up a prepayment meter when you run out of energy rather than paying by Direct Debit or when you receive a bill, so your supplier doesn’t need to read it.