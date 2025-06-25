Fixed price energy
Fixed price energy tariffs provide price certainty for customers in an uncertain energy market. Compare fixed energy deals here or read on to find out more about them.
How do fixed energy deals work?
Fixed price gas and electricity tariffs guarantee that their unit rates won't go up or down. This is attractive because it offers price certainty against an unpredictable energy market.
Fixed rate energy plans sometimes include an early exit fee, which you will have to pay if you decide to switch tariff before the end of your contract.
Fixed energy deals can be a gamble. If energy prices rise, you stand to make some big savings against a standard variable tariff. If they don't, you could end up paying over the odds and be faced with an early exit fee should you decide to switch.
Should I compare fixed energy deals?
At the time of writing (July 2025), most people who haven't switched in a while are likely to be able to save money by getting a fixed energy deal. This is because they're probably on their supplier's "default" tariff where prices are set by the price cap. Price cap rates are currently high, but there are savings of about £100 a year (if not more) available on fixed energy deals that are currently available.
It's worth running an energy comparison now to see what fixed energy deals you could switch to.
What if I use more energy than my fixed rate?
Signing up for a fixed price energy plan doesn't mean you'll be paying the same amount for your energy bill each month. If you use more energy one month than another, the bills you will receive will differ accordingly. The rate you pay for each unit of energy will be frozen for the duration of the contract, not the total bill.
For example, when you compare energy deals, you'll see the estimated amount that you'd pay per year based on your usage (e.g. £1,500). If you used more than £1,500 worth of energy, you'd pay more. If you used less, you'd pay less.
Why do I need to know when my fixed price plan ends?
The date your fixed price energy plan ends should be one that's marked in your diary. Our video explains why.
What should I do when my fixed price energy plan ends?
When your fixed rate energy plan is about to end, the first thing to do is find out which plan your supplier will be moving you to. This will probably be your supplier's standard variable tariff, although some suppliers may offer you the chance to fix your prices again.
Once you know what energy plan you're being moved to:
- Compare all available energy plans online and find out how your new plan compares to other deals
- Switch your gas and electricity supplier if you find that you could be saving money with another energy supplier.
If you're thinking about switching to a fixed price energy deal, you can compare energy prices to see what's currently available by clicking below.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
What are the best fixed energy deals?
The best fixed energy deal for one person may not be the best for someone else. It's possible that fixing in general may not be the best course of action for someone else. When comparing fixed energy deals, though, here's what to look out for:
Contract length
You could be locked in for up to two years, so be sure about a deal before confirming your switch (though you can cancel for free during your two-week cooling-off period).
Exit fees
Fixed deals usually require the payment of exit fees if you wanted to leave the contract early. Make sure you know how much leaving early could cost you.
Supplier reputation
Some suppliers have better customer service records than others. If this is important to you, make sure you research a potential supplier's reputation thoroughly to ensure you're happy before you sign up.
How else can I control my energy prices?
The simplest way to ensure your energy costs don’t go up, whether you choose a fixed energy deal or not, is to control your usage. Whether prices go up or down, if you can reduce your usage you will always be in control of your energy bills.
The simplest changes can be made around the home. Checking for draughts around windows and doors is simple, and installing draughtproofing is cheap and easy to do. It will also save you a lot of money, with an estimated 30% of heat in the home lost through draughts. The most common culprits are around doors and windows, but you should also check floorboards, loft hatches and letterboxes.
Other simple changes include dropping the thermostat by just one degree and checking your timers are accurately set up, particularly after the clocks go forward or backwards. We have a selection of energy-saving guides here.
You could also consider purchasing a smart thermostat. These devices allow you to control your heating remotely and in some cases even adapt your home’s temperature to best suit your needs, without you having to lift a finger. The data a smart thermostat provides should also enable you to work out the most energy-efficient way to heat your home as well as save money.
Another way to cut your usage is to generate your own energy. Solar panels or wind turbines allow you to produce your own energy which you can then use, reducing your overall energy consumption.