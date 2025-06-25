Fixed price energy

How else can I control my energy prices?

The simplest way to ensure your energy costs don’t go up, whether you choose a fixed energy deal or not, is to control your usage. Whether prices go up or down, if you can reduce your usage you will always be in control of your energy bills.

The simplest changes can be made around the home. Checking for draughts around windows and doors is simple, and installing draughtproofing is cheap and easy to do. It will also save you a lot of money, with an estimated 30% of heat in the home lost through draughts. The most common culprits are around doors and windows, but you should also check floorboards, loft hatches and letterboxes.

Other simple changes include dropping the thermostat by just one degree and checking your timers are accurately set up, particularly after the clocks go forward or backwards. We have a selection of energy-saving guides here.

You could also consider purchasing a smart thermostat. These devices allow you to control your heating remotely and in some cases even adapt your home’s temperature to best suit your needs, without you having to lift a finger. The data a smart thermostat provides should also enable you to work out the most energy-efficient way to heat your home as well as save money.

Another way to cut your usage is to generate your own energy. Solar panels or wind turbines allow you to produce your own energy which you can then use, reducing your overall energy consumption.