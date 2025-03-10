Energy customers living near new pylons could receive annual £250 discount on energy bills

People living near electricity pylons that are newly built or upgraded could receive £250 per year off their energy bills under new government plans.

As part of the push towards sustainable energy generation (reducing the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels), new electricity pylons and substations must be built and existing infrastructure upgraded. Households within half a kilometre of any new or upgraded infrastructure projects could receive up to £2,500 over 10 years.

The government hopes that this discount will alleviate backlash towards these construction projects from those living nearby. It will also create community funds to build facilities such as sports pitches and youth centres in these areas.

Alex Norris, the housing and communities minister, said: “As part of our plan for change, around being a clean energy superpower, we’re clear that communities need to share the benefits.

“If you are making that sacrifice of having some of the infrastructure in your community, you should get some of the money back. So we’re making that commitment of £250 a year if you are near those pylons. We think that’s a fair balance between people who are making that commitment to the country themselves, and how they should be rewarded.”

If my bills are too high, what can I do about it?

If you're looking to spend less on their energy bills, you don't have to wait to receive this discount. You can also look for cheaper energy deals by running an energy comparison to see how much you could save, especially if you're not on a fixed deal.

