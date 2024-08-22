What is a kWh?

A kWh or kilowatt-hour is the name given to a unit of energy. It's typically used to determine how much energy a household has consumed over a period of time.

A kWh is the standard unit used by energy suppliers to calculate your gas and electricity bill. One unit of electricity or gas refers to the use of 1,000 watts over one hour.

So how much is that in reality?

The three common energy user groups as defined by Ofgem are below, and provide an indication of how many kWh of electricity and gas different-sized properties use annually.