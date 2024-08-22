What's the average electric bill for the UK?

The average electricity bill in the UK as of August 2026 is £652.75 per year (without factoring in the annual electricity standing charge).

What's the average gas bill for the UK?

The average gas bill in the UK as of August 2026 is £696.35 per year (without factoring in the annual gas standing charge).

What do energy prices consist of?

Your energy bill may be divided between electricity and gas, but there are other costs that go into your bill, too. Wholesale gas and electricity costs are the majority of your bill, making up about 40% of the overall cost. The next-largest factor is network costs (the costs of distributing the energy), and the rest is operating costs (your supplier's overhead), VAT, and your supplier's markup. Finally, there are costs relating to green energy subsidies that energy companies are required to pay by the government.

Therefore, if you are seeing an increase in your energy bills, the largest single factor will be the wholesale cost of gas and electricity, followed by the cost of distributing it. However, energy companies in Britain are run as private corporations and can raise prices whenever they want (though only up to a point).

How can I keep energy bill costs down?

One of the best ways to keep your energy costs down is to use less energy, and there are ways you can save without resorting to wearing a winter jacket to bed.

When it comes to reducing your energy use, make sure you do the simple things first. Ensure all your light bulbs are energy-saving, check for draughts around windows and doors, and turn your thermostat down one degree. Discover more energy-saving tips in our energy-saving guides.

Next, look into home insulation to save on energy usage - and energy costs. You should also make sure you take advantage of any government grants and programmes available to you. If you are receiving a pension, for example, you may be entitled to the Warm Home Discount.

A really simple way to reduce the cost of your energy bill is to make sure you are on the cheapest tariff. Be sure to compare energy prices regularly and see if your plan is the cheapest available. Energy suppliers have a range of tariffs offering dual fuel discounts, discounts for paying by Direct Debit and discounts for managing your account online.

Similarly, different suppliers offer different rates, even in the same area. It doesn’t pay to be loyal when it comes to your energy supply - competition is what ensures that energy suppliers don't charge customers too much for their bill.

If you're interested in comparing energy prices, click below to see which deals are available in your region.