Regional energy prices August 2026: comparing costs across the UK
Why do energy prices vary by region?
There are four reasons why energy prices vary by region.
Population density of energy customers in your area
Supply and demand is a significant factor when it comes to energy costs. If there are relatively few people to supply in your area, then the per-unit cost is driven up. On the flipside, if the energy company knows it will be serving lots of customers, then it can bulk buy from generators to serve a densely populated area. This means the cost per unit in these areas tends to be a little lower.
The amount of energy the supplier buys in your area
To provide you with power, energy companies buy energy from generators. These purchases are made in advance, based on predictions about demand; so, if they need to supply more at short notice, for instance, it can drive overall costs up.
The different charges imposed on the energy supplier in your area
Local distribution networks help distribute most of the energy that powers homes and businesses in Britain. Energy suppliers pay these local distribution networks a fee for using their services.
The amount of energy used by customers in your area
In regions where it gets colder - for instance in North Scotland - customers on average use more of their electricity for heating purposes than they do in the rest of the country. The network distributing the energy factors this into their costs, and explains to some degree why North Scotland has some of the highest electricity distribution costs.
Do standing charges also vary by region?
Yes - this is because of the different costs of maintaining infrastructure and transporting energy around the various regions.
Which regions are most expensive?
Electricity and gas bills in Britain vary between regions, even if you have the exact same circumstances and use exactly the same amount of energy as another household. For instance, as far as prices from July 2026 are concerned, the most expensive average electricity bill is found in the North Wales and Mersey region, while those in the East Midlands pay the least for electricity on average.
The additional costs per region reflect the different network costs associated with that part of the country.
What is the cost of energy by region?
From 1 July to 30 September 2026, the price cap is set at £1,663. Regional unit rates and standing charges will look like this:
|Region
|Gas unit rate July to September 2026
|Gas daily standing charge July to September 2026
|Electricity unit rate July to September 2026
|Electricity daily standing charge July to September 2026
|North West
|7.24 pence per kWh
|29.17 pence per day
|26.13 pence per kWh
|47.61 pence per day
|Northern
|7.28 pence per kWh
|29.15 pence per day
|25.22 pence per kWh
|64.29 pence per day
|Yorkshire
|7.27 pence per kWh
|29.12 pence per day
|25.31 pence per kWh
|64.38 pence per day
|Northern Scotland
|7.23 pence per kWh
|29.22 pence per day
|26.42 pence per kWh
|57.55 pence per day
|Southern
|7.53 pence per kWh
|28.53 pence per day
|26.42 pence per kWh
|49.70 pence per day
|Southern Scotland
|7.23 pence per kWh
|29.24 pence per day
|25.85 pence per kWh
|64.17 pence per day
|North Wales and Mersey
|7.28 pence per kWh
|29.42 pence per day
|27.66 pence per kWh
|70.76 pence per day
|London
|7.50 pence per kWh
|29.52 pence per day
|26.35 pence per kWh
|44.78 pence per day
|South East
|7.39 pence per kWh
|28.63 pence per day
|26.67 pence per kWh
|54.45 pence per day
|Eastern
|7.26 pence per kWh
|28.70 pence per day
|26.38 pence per kWh
|53.94 pence per day
|East Midlands
|7.19 pence per kWh
|28.78 pence per day
|25.10 pence per kWh
|53.60 pence per day
|Midlands
|7.27 pence per kWh
|29.06 pence per day
|25.33 pence per kWh
|59.71 pence per day
|Southern Western
|7.48 pence per kWh
|28.68 pence per day
|26.39 pence per kWh
|57.89 pence per day
|South Wales
|7.42 pence per kWh
|29.30 pence per day
|26.33 pence per kWh
|57.84 pence per day
From 1 October to 31 December 2026, the price cap will be set at £1,723. Regional unit rates and standing charges will look like this:
|Region
|Gas unit rate October to December 2026
|Gas daily standing charge October to December 2026
|Electricity unit rate October to December 2026
|Electricity daily standing charge October to December 2026
|North Western England
|7.86 pence per kWh
|29.81 pence per day
|26.49 pence per kWh
|45.68 pence per day
|North Eastern England
|7.92 pence per kWh
|29.79 pence per day
|25.46 pence per kWh
|61.58 pence per day
|Yorkshire
|7.90 pence per kWh
|29.77 pence per day
|25.60 pence per kWh
|61.67 pence per day
|Northern Scotland
|7.87 pence per kWh
|29.87 pence per day
|26.35 pence per kWh
|55.14 pence per day
|Southern England
|8.17 pence per kWh
|29.16 pence per day
|26.47 pence per kWh
|47.81 pence per day
|Southern Scotland
|7.87 pence per kWh
|29.89 pence per day
|26.11 pence per kWh
|61.41 pence per day
|Merseyside and Northern Wales
|7.91 pence per kWh
|30.08 pence per day
|27.86 pence per kWh
|67.66 pence per day
|London
|8.15 pence per kWh
|30.20 pence per day
|26.60 pence per kWh
|42.92 pence per day
|South Eastern England
|8.05 pence per kWh
|29.26 pence per day
|26.88 pence per kWh
|52.32 pence per day
|Eastern England
|7.91 pence per kWh
|29.34 pence per day
|26.61 pence per kWh
|51.84 pence per day
|East Midlands
|7.82 pence per kWh
|29.41 pence per day
|25.36 pence per kWh
|51.45 pence per day
|West Midlands
|7.90 pence per kWh
|29.71 pence per day
|25.60 pence per kWh
|57.23 pence per day
|South Western England
|8.12 pence per kWh
|29.31 pence per day
|26.58 pence per kWh
|55.58 pence per day
|Southern Wales
|8.09 pence per kWh
|29.96 pence per day
|26.55 pence per kWh
|55.41 pence per day
What is the cost of gas by region?
When comparing gas bills for households buying energy from the largest six suppliers in the country, the gas unit rates differ very slightly from region to region. You can see how the gas rates look by region in the table above.
As of August 2026 under the energy price cap, the Southern region has the highest average gas unit rate, paying 7.53p per kWh on average. Customers in the East Midlands pay the least on average, with a unit rate of 7.19p.
What are average UK energy prices?
Average UK energy prices are generally determined by the price cap, which suppliers will use to set the prices of their standard tariffs. The July 2026 price cap's unit rates and standing charges are as follows.
|Electricity
|Gas
|Unit rates
|26.11p per kWh
|7.33p per kWh
|Standing charges
|57.19p per day
|29.04p per day
For the October 2026 price cap, unit rates and standing charges will look like this:
|Electricity
|Gas
|Unit rates
|26.32p per kWh
|7.97p per kWh
|Standing charge
|54.83p per day
|29.68p per day
What's the average electric bill for the UK?
The average electricity bill in the UK as of August 2026 is £652.75 per year (without factoring in the annual electricity standing charge).
What's the average gas bill for the UK?
The average gas bill in the UK as of August 2026 is £696.35 per year (without factoring in the annual gas standing charge).
What do energy prices consist of?
Your energy bill may be divided between electricity and gas, but there are other costs that go into your bill, too. Wholesale gas and electricity costs are the majority of your bill, making up about 40% of the overall cost. The next-largest factor is network costs (the costs of distributing the energy), and the rest is operating costs (your supplier's overhead), VAT, and your supplier's markup. Finally, there are costs relating to green energy subsidies that energy companies are required to pay by the government.
Therefore, if you are seeing an increase in your energy bills, the largest single factor will be the wholesale cost of gas and electricity, followed by the cost of distributing it. However, energy companies in Britain are run as private corporations and can raise prices whenever they want (though only up to a point).
How can I keep energy bill costs down?
One of the best ways to keep your energy costs down is to use less energy, and there are ways you can save without resorting to wearing a winter jacket to bed.
When it comes to reducing your energy use, make sure you do the simple things first. Ensure all your light bulbs are energy-saving, check for draughts around windows and doors, and turn your thermostat down one degree. Discover more energy-saving tips in our energy-saving guides.
Next, look into home insulation to save on energy usage - and energy costs. You should also make sure you take advantage of any government grants and programmes available to you. If you are receiving a pension, for example, you may be entitled to the Warm Home Discount.
A really simple way to reduce the cost of your energy bill is to make sure you are on the cheapest tariff. Be sure to compare energy prices regularly and see if your plan is the cheapest available. Energy suppliers have a range of tariffs offering dual fuel discounts, discounts for paying by Direct Debit and discounts for managing your account online.
Similarly, different suppliers offer different rates, even in the same area. It doesn’t pay to be loyal when it comes to your energy supply - competition is what ensures that energy suppliers don't charge customers too much for their bill.
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