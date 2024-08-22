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Regional energy prices August 2026: comparing costs across the UK

Where you live impacts the cost of your energy and how expensive your energy bills are. Find out why - and what you can do about this energy price postcode lottery.
Ben Gallizzi author headshot
Written by Ben Gallizzi, Senior Content Editor - Energy and Electric Vehicles
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Comparing energy prices by region

Why do energy prices vary by region?

There are four reasons why energy prices vary by region.

1

Population density of energy customers in your area

Supply and demand is a significant factor when it comes to energy costs. If there are relatively few people to supply in your area, then the per-unit cost is driven up. On the flipside, if the energy company knows it will be serving lots of customers, then it can bulk buy from generators to serve a densely populated area. This means the cost per unit in these areas tends to be a little lower.

2

The amount of energy the supplier buys in your area

To provide you with power, energy companies buy energy from generators. These purchases are made in advance, based on predictions about demand; so, if they need to supply more at short notice, for instance, it can drive overall costs up.

3

The different charges imposed on the energy supplier in your area

Local distribution networks help distribute most of the energy that powers homes and businesses in Britain. Energy suppliers pay these local distribution networks a fee for using their services.

4

The amount of energy used by customers in your area

In regions where it gets colder - for instance in North Scotland - customers on average use more of their electricity for heating purposes than they do in the rest of the country. The network distributing the energy factors this into their costs, and explains to some degree why North Scotland has some of the highest electricity distribution costs.

Do standing charges also vary by region?

Yes - this is because of the different costs of maintaining infrastructure and transporting energy around the various regions.

Which regions are most expensive?

Electricity and gas bills in Britain vary between regions, even if you have the exact same circumstances and use exactly the same amount of energy as another household. For instance, as far as prices from July 2026 are concerned, the most expensive average electricity bill is found in the North Wales and Mersey region, while those in the East Midlands pay the least for electricity on average.

The additional costs per region reflect the different network costs associated with that part of the country.

What is the cost of energy by region?

From 1 July to 30 September 2026, the price cap is set at £1,663. Regional unit rates and standing charges will look like this:

RegionGas unit rate July to September 2026Gas daily standing charge July to September 2026Electricity unit rate July to September 2026Electricity daily standing charge July to September 2026
North West7.24 pence per kWh29.17 pence per day26.13 pence per kWh47.61 pence per day
Northern7.28 pence per kWh29.15 pence per day25.22 pence per kWh64.29 pence per day
Yorkshire7.27 pence per kWh29.12 pence per day25.31 pence per kWh64.38 pence per day
Northern Scotland7.23 pence per kWh29.22 pence per day26.42 pence per kWh57.55 pence per day
Southern7.53 pence per kWh28.53 pence per day26.42 pence per kWh49.70 pence per day
Southern Scotland7.23 pence per kWh29.24 pence per day25.85 pence per kWh64.17 pence per day
North Wales and Mersey7.28 pence per kWh29.42 pence per day27.66 pence per kWh70.76 pence per day
London7.50 pence per kWh29.52 pence per day26.35 pence per kWh44.78 pence per day
South East7.39 pence per kWh28.63 pence per day26.67 pence per kWh54.45 pence per day
Eastern7.26 pence per kWh28.70 pence per day26.38 pence per kWh53.94 pence per day
East Midlands7.19 pence per kWh28.78 pence per day25.10 pence per kWh53.60 pence per day
Midlands7.27 pence per kWh29.06 pence per day25.33 pence per kWh59.71 pence per day
Southern Western7.48 pence per kWh28.68 pence per day26.39 pence per kWh57.89 pence per day
South Wales7.42 pence per kWh29.30 pence per day26.33 pence per kWh57.84 pence per day

From 1 October to 31 December 2026, the price cap will be set at £1,723. Regional unit rates and standing charges will look like this:

RegionGas unit rate October to December 2026Gas daily standing charge October to December 2026Electricity unit rate October to December 2026Electricity daily standing charge October to December 2026
North Western England7.86 pence per kWh29.81 pence per day26.49 pence per kWh45.68 pence per day
North Eastern England7.92 pence per kWh29.79 pence per day25.46 pence per kWh61.58 pence per day
Yorkshire7.90 pence per kWh29.77 pence per day25.60 pence per kWh61.67 pence per day
Northern Scotland7.87 pence per kWh29.87 pence per day26.35 pence per kWh55.14 pence per day
Southern England8.17 pence per kWh29.16 pence per day26.47 pence per kWh47.81 pence per day
Southern Scotland7.87 pence per kWh29.89 pence per day26.11 pence per kWh61.41 pence per day
Merseyside and Northern Wales7.91 pence per kWh30.08 pence per day27.86 pence per kWh67.66 pence per day
London8.15 pence per kWh30.20 pence per day26.60 pence per kWh42.92 pence per day
South Eastern England8.05 pence per kWh29.26 pence per day26.88 pence per kWh52.32 pence per day
Eastern England7.91 pence per kWh29.34 pence per day26.61 pence per kWh51.84 pence per day
East Midlands7.82 pence per kWh29.41 pence per day25.36 pence per kWh51.45 pence per day
West Midlands7.90 pence per kWh29.71 pence per day25.60 pence per kWh57.23 pence per day
South Western England8.12 pence per kWh29.31 pence per day26.58 pence per kWh55.58 pence per day
Southern Wales8.09 pence per kWh29.96 pence per day26.55 pence per kWh55.41 pence per day

What is the cost of gas by region?

When comparing gas bills for households buying energy from the largest six suppliers in the country, the gas unit rates differ very slightly from region to region. You can see how the gas rates look by region in the table above.

As of August 2026 under the energy price cap, the Southern region has the highest average gas unit rate, paying 7.53p per kWh on average. Customers in the East Midlands pay the least on average, with a unit rate of 7.19p.

What are average UK energy prices?

Average UK energy prices are generally determined by the price cap, which suppliers will use to set the prices of their standard tariffs. The July 2026 price cap's unit rates and standing charges are as follows.

ElectricityGas
Unit rates26.11p per kWh7.33p per kWh
Standing charges57.19p per day29.04p per day

For the October 2026 price cap, unit rates and standing charges will look like this:

ElectricityGas
Unit rates26.32p per kWh7.97p per kWh
Standing charge54.83p per day29.68p per day

What's the average electric bill for the UK?

The average electricity bill in the UK as of August 2026 is £652.75 per year (without factoring in the annual electricity standing charge).

What's the average gas bill for the UK?

The average gas bill in the UK as of August 2026 is £696.35 per year (without factoring in the annual gas standing charge).

What do energy prices consist of?

Your energy bill may be divided between electricity and gas, but there are other costs that go into your bill, too. Wholesale gas and electricity costs are the majority of your bill, making up about 40% of the overall cost. The next-largest factor is network costs (the costs of distributing the energy), and the rest is operating costs (your supplier's overhead), VAT, and your supplier's markup. Finally, there are costs relating to green energy subsidies that energy companies are required to pay by the government.

Therefore, if you are seeing an increase in your energy bills, the largest single factor will be the wholesale cost of gas and electricity, followed by the cost of distributing it. However, energy companies in Britain are run as private corporations and can raise prices whenever they want (though only up to a point).

How can I keep energy bill costs down?

One of the best ways to keep your energy costs down is to use less energy, and there are ways you can save without resorting to wearing a winter jacket to bed.

When it comes to reducing your energy use, make sure you do the simple things first. Ensure all your light bulbs are energy-saving, check for draughts around windows and doors, and turn your thermostat down one degree. Discover more energy-saving tips in our energy-saving guides.

Next, look into home insulation to save on energy usage - and energy costs. You should also make sure you take advantage of any government grants and programmes available to you. If you are receiving a pension, for example, you may be entitled to the Warm Home Discount.

A really simple way to reduce the cost of your energy bill is to make sure you are on the cheapest tariff. Be sure to compare energy prices regularly and see if your plan is the cheapest available. Energy suppliers have a range of tariffs offering dual fuel discounts, discounts for paying by Direct Debit and discounts for managing your account online.

Similarly, different suppliers offer different rates, even in the same area. It doesn’t pay to be loyal when it comes to your energy supply - competition is what ensures that energy suppliers don't charge customers too much for their bill.

If you're interested in comparing energy prices, click below to see which deals are available in your region.

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