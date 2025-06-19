Households across the UK are feeling more positive about their energy suppliers in 2025, with satisfaction around value for money jumping by 10% in the last year, according to a new survey of 15,000 customers from Uswitch.com as part of its 2025 Energy Awards.

Octopus Energy topped the charts for Overall Customer Satisfaction and Customer Service, and shared the Value for Money award with Utility Warehouse.

British Gas was also recognised, earning the Best Overall Improvement title for the second year running. And 100Green was named Best Small Supplier, the first time this award has been handed out.

The rise in customer satisfaction comes as energy companies ramp up competition, offering more deals that beat the energy price cap. 63% now feel they’re getting good value from their provider, up from just 53% in 2024, which is a clear sign that things are improving throughout the energy market.

Overall satisfaction with energy suppliers is also on the up. It now sits at 75%, just below the pre-energy crisis level. And for the first time in five years, more than three-quarters of people (77%) say they’d recommend their provider to others.

Other areas have seen significant improvements. Satisfaction with customer service is up 10%, and mobile app ratings have soared — from 35% before the crisis to a whopping 83% this year. Reward schemes are also proving more popular, with approval rising from 29% in 2021 to 49% in 2025.

Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said: “We’ve seen energy suppliers competing hard with each other over the past year to offer better deals, so it’s great to hear that households feel they’re getting better value for money.

“It’s reassuring to see that customers are regaining confidence in their energy providers, with overall satisfaction almost back to the levels we saw before the energy crisis.

“It’s important to remember that bills remain much more expensive than before the energy crisis, so there’s still a lot of work to be done by providers.

“To stay competitive, suppliers must focus on driving prices down for households, which includes competitive pricing as well as expanding offers such as innovative tariffs and rewarding demand flexibility schemes."

See the full list of winners and runners-up here.