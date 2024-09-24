Why choose 100Green?

100Green is the only energy supplier in the UK that supplies customers with 100% green gas and 100% renewable electricity. The supplier utilises sources including hydro, solar, wind and organic waste material. While it’s not bound by the price cap on its standard variable tariffs, it doesn’t charge exit fees on any of its tariffs, meaning customers are free to switch whenever they want.

Reasons to choose 100Green include:

100% renewable energy including 100% green gas

No exit fees on fixed tariffs

Strong customer service record

What tariffs are offered by 100Green?

At the time of writing, 100Green offers the following tariff types, all of which are 100% green and don’t have any exit fees:

Fixed tariffs - these tariffs have fixed unit rates and standing charges so customers can ensure they have price certainty for the duration of the contract. 100Green offers a simple fixed tariff and a premium green tariff, where the premium version fulfils strict sustainability criteria, including local wildlife protection where energy is generated and helping to finance renewable energy projects in developing countries.

Standard variable tariffs - these tariffs have unit rates and standing charges that can go up and down depending on the level of the energy price cap.

Time-of-use tariffs - these tariffs are ideal for those who have electric vehicles that they want to charge at home, because they offer a cheaper rate of electricity at night, making it more affordable to use a lot overnight. 100Green’s version requires customers to have a smart meter but offers seven hours of lower-rate electricity between midnight and 7am.

Does 100Green charge exit fees?

Unusually for an energy supplier, 100Green has opted not to charge exit fees on its fixed tariffs. Its website says “we don’t want to penalise you if you decide we’re not quite what you’re looking for. So there are no exit fees either. Simple as that.”

100Green renewable energy

As mentioned above, 100Green supplies renewable electricity from a range of sources, but it is also the only supplier to offer 100% green gas. It achieves this through a process called anaerobic digestion which comes from waste products. While it acknowledges that this is a short-term solution as the UK attempts to transition away from using gas entirely, it’s an innovative and unique move that no other suppliers offer.

100Green 2024 reviews

As of June 2024, 100Green has a TrustPilot score of 4.2 from nearly 1,200 reviews , though the vast majority of those reviews will have been left when it was known as Green Energy UK. The positive reviews focus on the green energy it provides as well as its strong customer service.

What are 100Green’s other products and services?

100Green’s non-energy supply product offering is fairly streamlined. It currently offers:

A Demand Flexibility Scheme called High Tide, where customers can earn credit on their account by not using energy during peak times

Customers who generate their own renewable energy can receive account credit for excess electricity they export to the grid.

Does 100Green offer energy efficient products?

100Green doesn't offer energy efficiency products other than smart meters, but it does buy excess energy generated by those who have solar panels.

Can I get a smart meter with 100Green?

100Green offers smart meters to customers. You can get in touch with it by email or phone to arrange a free installation.

100Green is the rare supplier that encourages customers to call it rather than use FAQs or a chat function. Customers can get in touch via:

Phone: 1920486156 (8am-8pm Monday-Friday, 9am-1pm Saturday-Sunday

Email: hello@100green.com

Does 100Green have an app?

100Green has a mobile app that iOS and Android users can download for free to help manage their energy account and gain insights into how they’re using energy around the home.

Is 100Green exempt from the price cap?

100Green was granted a permanent exemption from the price cap because it goes above and beyond when it comes to generating and supplying renewable energy to customers. This means that it can charge more than the price cap unit rate on its SVT as long as customers have actively chosen to be on it.

Which providers are similar to 100Green?

There aren’t many providers similar to 100Green because of the uniqueness of its green energy supply and its emphasis on customer service. Customers for whom renewable energy is very important might consider Good Energy or Ecotricity, which are also exempt from the price cap on the strength of their green energy supply and investment.

Is 100Green going bust?