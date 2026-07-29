Utility Warehouse tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Utility Warehouse offers a way for energy, mobile, broadband and home phone consumers to bundle their services together into one utility bill.
Why choose Utility Warehouse?
Utility Warehouse is owned by Telecom Plus, which was founded in 1996 to offer consumers calling alternatives to save money on landline phone calls. It acts as a single supplier for households' energy, broadband, mobile and insurance services with the idea being that the more services you switch, the more money you'll save.
Utility Warehouse also offers a UW cashback card which gives customers the chance to earn 10% cashback on purchases from retailers like Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer.
Utility Warehouse came joint first in the Best Value for Money category in Uswitch's 2025 Energy Awards. It won in the same category in 2024, with its customers lauding the price of its energy service both as an individual utility and in its bundles.
Voted Best Value for Money by Uswitch customers
Utility Warehouse has been voted Best Value for Money two years in a row.
Energy prices always lower than the price cap as part of bundles on offer
And Utility Warehouse will pay up to £400 to cover any early exit fees from your current supplier before you switch
Price Pledge
Utility Warehouse pledges that those who don’t save in their first year will get double the difference back.
How do I contact Utility Warehouse?
Utility Warehouse's contact number is 0333 777 0777 (or freephone 0800 977 5777).
The company’s opening hours are:
- Customer services: Monday - Friday 8.30am - 5.30pm, Saturday 9am - 4.30pm; bank holidays: 10am - 4pm
- Technical support: Monday - Friday 8am - 7.45pm, Saturday 9am - 4.30pm; bank holidays: 10am - 4pm
- Financial services: Monday - Friday 8am - 7.45pm, Saturday 9am - 4.30pm; bank holidays: 10am - 4pm
- Prepayment issues: Monday - Friday 8.30am - 8pm, Saturday 9am - 4.30pm; bank holidays: 10am - 4pm
- Emergency prepayment issues outside normal hours: 0333 220 0233
Utility Warehouse can also be contacted via its website.
What tariffs are offered by Utility Warehouse?
Utility Warehouse’s tariffs are complicated as they’re usually bundled with at least two other services, so you need to think about whether the energy part of the tariff is worth signing up to the other services the energy comes with.
That said, the supplier usually has a range of fixed and variable tariffs available. At the time of writing, it has four fixed and three variable tariffs on offer, most of which are priced below the price cap. It also offers an EV-specific tariff.
Overall, some will be more expensive because they’re only part of a bundle of at least two products. However, Utility Warehouse is offering its first ever energy-only deal (i.e. not bundled with other services) through Uswitch, which you may be able to switch to. Click the button below to compare energy deals now.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
Does Utility Warehouse charge exit fees?
Utility Warehouse does charge exit fees on its fixed tariffs, in line with other energy suppliers. As of July 2026, they are set at £75 per fuel.
Utility Warehouse renewable energy
According to fuel mix data published on its site, Utility Warehouse’s Green energy tariffs feature 100% renewable electricity. Its other tariffs feature some renewable electricity but are mainly gas-based. Additionally, it plants a tree for every new customer that joins it.
Utility Warehouse reviews 2026
As of July 2026, Utility Warehouse has a TrustPilot score of 4.2 from over 80,000 reviews, with most comments focusing on excellent customer service.
Can I get a smart meter with Utility Warehouse?
If you’re a Utility Warehouse customer, you can get a free upgrade to a smart meter if you don't already have one. There may be a wait until engineers are free in your area, but customers are encouraged to take the first step by registering their interest on the supplier's website.
What are Utility Warehouse’s other products and services?
To allow customers to build their bundles, Utility Warehouse offers a wide range of non-energy focused products and services. These include:
- Broadband
- Mobile monthly contracts and SIM-only deals
- Insurance (boiler, home, bill and income)
- UW Cashback Card that provides up to 10% cashback at participating retailers which can then be taken off Utility Warehouse bills each month
Does Utility Warehouse offer energy efficiency products?
Utility Warehouse doesn't offer an extensive suite of energy efficiency products, but customers can get a discount on a new boiler provided and installed by one of the supplier's partners.
FAQs
Does Utility Warehouse have an app?
Utility Warehouse does have a mobile app to help customers manage their account. Using the app, customers can:
- Pay bills and manage direct debits
- View previous bills
- Provide meter readings
- Check mobile usage and top up when needed
- Apply for a UW Cashback Card
- Check your UW Cashback Card balance.
Which providers are similar to Utility Warehouse?
There aren’t many providers that are similar to Utility Warehouse because of the way the supplier bundles its services, which is a fairly unique way of operating in the UK utilities market. While it is possible to get multiple utilities from other suppliers, they probably won’t be bundled in a way that allows you to save money on their individual costs.
Is Utility Warehouse going bust?
It’s very unlikely that Utility Warehouse will go bust in the near future. However, the energy market remains challenging and unpredictable, and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.