Utility Warehouse is owned by Telecom Plus, which was founded in 1996 to offer consumers calling alternatives to save money on landline phone calls. It acts as a single supplier for households' energy, broadband, mobile and insurance services with the idea being that the more services you switch, the more money you'll save.

Utility Warehouse also offers a UW cashback card which gives customers the chance to earn 10% cashback on purchases from retailers like Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer.

Utility Warehouse came joint first in the Best Value for Money category in Uswitch's 2025 Energy Awards. It won in the same category in 2024, with its customers lauding the price of its energy service both as an individual utility and in its bundles.