Based on Utility Warehouse reviews from its customers, the supplier won the Best Meter Reading Services and Best Incentives/Rewards categories and was runner-up in the Best Customer Service, Billing Services and Best Energy Efficiency categories.

Utility Warehouse received an 86% overall satisfaction rating from UK customers in the latest independent survey run by YouGov and commissioned by Uswitch, placing it fifth in the Uswitch Energy Awards 2021 .

About Utility Warehouse

The Utility Warehouse offers a way for energy, mobile, broadband and home phone consumers a way to bundle their services together into one utility bill for "guaranteed savings."

Utility Warehouse is owned by Telecom Plus, which was founded in 1996 to offer consumers calling alternatives to save money on landline phone calls.

Utility Warehouse offers a Discount Club, acting as a single supplier for households' energy, home phone, broadband and mobile services.

More about The Utility Warehouse

The provider offers a "price promise" to its customers: if customers switch all their services to them, they are "guaranteed" to save money. If they don’t, Utility Warehouse will refund double the difference.

They also offer an Energy Price Guarantee, which states that states that dual-fuel prices will be competitive to the big six’s offerings (based on payment by direct debit with paper billing for an average household’s consumption).

The provider also offers refer-a-friend incentives and no-minimum contracts.

How Utility Warehouse prices have changed

Like the majority of energy suppliers in the UK, Utility Warehouse is subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum price of standard variable tariffs.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it would raise the level of the price cap to £1,138 from 1 April 2021. In reaction to this, Utility Warehouse increased prices on its standard variable tariff (known as their Value tariff) by 9% in line with the cap. This translates to a price rise of £95 per year for customers on Utility Warehouse's Value tariff, effective from April 2021.

In April 2020, Utility Warehouse reduced prices on its standard variable tariff by 1%, or an average of £17. This was in reaction to a cut in Ofgem's price cap.

In March 2019, Utility Warehouse announced a 10% price rise for customers on its Value tariff, effective 1 April 2019. This was also in reaction to the changing energy price cap.

In July 2018, Utility Warehouse increased its standard variable tariff prices by 4.4%, affecting around 250,000 customers.