Energy price cap: what you need to know before 1 October

What’s happening with the energy price cap?

The energy price cap is going up on 1 October by 2%. It changes four times a year and this is the final time it will change in 2025.

The price cap is Ofgem’s mechanism for capping the unit rates and standing charges that suppliers can charge customers on standard variable tariffs. It’s usually reported as an annual average usage figure for a medium-sized household paying by direct debit - currently this is £1,720, but when the price cap goes up, it will be set at £1,755.

However, it’s vital to remember that this isn’t a cap on bills - your bill won’t be capped at £1,755. If you use more energy than the advertised figure covers, you’ll pay more. If you use less, you’ll pay less.

Who does the price cap rise affect?

The price cap affects anyone who isn’t on a fixed tariff, including those on:

Standard variable tariffs

Tracker tariffs

Tariffs from certain suppliers who are exempt from the price cap (Ecotricity, Good Energy and 100Green).

What should you do if the price cap rise affects you?

If you’re not on a fixed tariff, you should strongly consider switching to one. There are a good range of deals from almost every supplier that offer good savings against the price cap. If you switch before 1 October, your savings will be calculated against the current price cap, and you’ll then save even more when the price cap goes up in October.

Because it’s so difficult to predict what prices will do looking further forward, it’s important to ensure you’re taking advantage of savings when they’re available and knowing that you have price certainty for the duration of your fixed contract. Run an energy comparison to see available deals and savings by clicking the button below.