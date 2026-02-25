Energy bills DROPPING in April 2026. What you need to know [video]

Big news: Your energy bills are falling this April. Here is a simple breakdown of what’s changing.

You may have heard that the energy price cap is dropping by 7% on the 1st of April… but what even is the price cap?

The price cap is a limit on how much suppliers can charge you per unit of energy you use. It’s not a cap on your total energy bill, just on those unit rates. So don’t go crazy and leave all your lights and heating on all day.

It’s also important to note that this is only a cap on unit prices which will mostly affect you if you’re on a rolling monthly plan - which is officially known as a Standard Variable Tariff (SVT). If you haven't switched from an SVT in the last 12-18 months, you're likely on this default rate.

Great news that rates are going down! But, if you really want to save more money, the best way is still going to switching to fixed energy deal.

At the time of filming, there are currently 30 fixed deals available on Uswitch that are up to 19% cheaper than the current price cap – and the cheapest of those are even lower than the new April rates.

So all in all, the cheapest fixed deals currently offer up to £260 savings compared to the current cap for the average household, AND you will still be eligible for the Government-led reduction in energy bills from April.

*So good news all around.*

If you’re still unsure, the best way to get a clearer picture of how much you could save is to run a quick comparison on sites like Uswitch.

It takes just six minutes from start to finish, and you could get a new deal which could save you even more than the price cap drop.

*Any questions about the price cap or the recent government changes, drop them in the comments below.*

And as always, visit Uswitch.com for more information.



