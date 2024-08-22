What is a standard variable rate energy tariff?

A standard variable rate tariff refers to an energy supplier’s basic, variable rate plan. This means your unit rate costs can go up or down at any time. Standard tariffs have historically been the most expensive options that suppliers offer.

These tariffs are affected when energy companies announce an energy price rise. They're capped by the Ofgem price cap, which is set at £1,663 from 1 July to 30 September (rising to £1,723 from 1 October to 31 December), but it doesn't mean they can't go up when the price cap sees an increase - it just means suppliers can't charge more than the cap limit.

The difficulty with the price cap is that there are often lags between wholesale energy price changes and the cap reflecting those changes. The cap is calculated every three months, so if global prices were to spike today (as they could do given the current situation in the Middle East), the cap might stay low for two months and then jump up, leaving standard tariff customers with a big bill shock.

If you're not on a fixed deal, it's important to compare energy deals to see what the current situation means for you.

On the plus side, standard variable rate plans do not have an exit fee. That means you are free to switch to a new deal without facing a penalty at any time, because there is no set end date.