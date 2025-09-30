Uswitch offers customers 25 hours of free electricity in November

Uswitch is helping customers take some of the sting out of the upcoming price cap rise by offering 25 hours of free electricity throughout November.

In addition to rising energy rates coming into effect from October to December, this is especially useful as our energy usage naturally increases in the autumn and winter.

The free hours of electricity are available to anyone with a smart meter. It doesn’t matter which supplier they have. All customers need to do is download the free Uswitch app, connect their smart meter and sign up to the scheme before 31 October.

How does it work?

Once users have signed up, they’ll be notified each week in November, reminding them to pick their five-hour free electricity time slot for the upcoming weekend: choosing from Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon.

After each five-hour time slot is up, Uswitch will calculate how much electricity they’ve used and add the money earned into the ‘Earn’ tab within the app. At the end of the final free electricity period, the earnings can then be withdrawn by the user into their chosen bank account.

Natalie Mathie, energy expert of Uswitch.com, comments: “With the energy price cap rising tomorrow, Uswitch is offering 25 hours of free electricity to help reduce the blow.

“If households move all of their energy-intensive tasks for the week into the free sessions, this will not only earn them money, but also help reduce strain on the grid throughout the week.

“Moving our energy use to off-peak times also helps make our energy greener at the same time, as the grid is more likely to be powered by renewables then.

“By piling up your week’s laundry and keeping the washing machine and tumble dryer working through each five-hour session, you’ll be able to earn back the cost of your electricity.

“It doesn’t matter who your energy provider is, everyone is welcome to claim their free electricity. You just need a compatible smart meter.

“The deadline to sign up closes at the end of October, so sign up now to avoid missing out on your free electricity.

"For 25 years, Uswitch has been helping households save over £2.7 billion on their bills by fighting for fairer prices on energy, broadband and mobile bills. This free electricity offer is yet another way we’re helping to put cash back in your pocket this winter.”