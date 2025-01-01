Get 25 hours of free electricity
For 25 years, we’ve been helping you save on your electricity bills. Now, we’re giving you 25 hours of free electricity this November. Connect your smart meter to the free Uswitch app and sign up by 31 October.
How it works
You can sign up to Power Hours, no matter which energy supplier you’re with. It’s free to join too.
Get the app and connect
Download the free Uswitch app and connect your smart meter – it takes less than 2 minutes!
Sign up to Power Hours
Power Hours is our free energy earning scheme. Sign up on the app home screen by 31 October.
Choose your free hours
Pick your 5 hour time slot ahead of each weekend in November to take part.
Get ahead of higher energy costs this winter
Sign up before 31 October to take advantage of another great way to save on energy costs just as the energy price cap increases.
Power up all of your hoovering, laundry and other household chores done – on us!
Put cash back in your pocket
For each weekend in November you'll be able to select a time slot for either Saturday or Sunday, from 7am-12pm or 12pm-5pm.
After each slot, we’ll calculate your usage from your smart meter and add it to your earnings. Ready to withdraw directly to your bank.
Take part with any energy provider
As long as you have your electricity smart meter connected to the Uswitch app by 31 October, the 25 hours of free electricity is available to you no matter who your energy provider is.
Good to know
Here are the most common questions we’ve received about the 25 hours of free electricity offer. Read more answers to your questions here.
What is the 25 hours free electricity offer?
We’re giving our customers 25 hours of free electricity across 5 weekends this November.
This exclusive offer is part of our Power Hours scheme, where you can earn with your smart meter year-round.
To get this offer, all you have to do is connect your smart meter and sign up to Power Hours with the Uswitch app by 31 October.
Why is Uswitch giving away free electricity?
For 25 years, we’ve been helping customers save on their electricity bills. Now, we’re helping customers to get ahead of higher energy costs this winter with 25 hours of free electricity.
It's just one of the ways we're looking to put more cash back into your pocket.
What is Power Hours?
Power Hours is our app-exclusive scheme that rewards households for making smarter energy choices.
By connecting your smart meter, you can earn cash year-round with earning sessions, and benefit from other seasonal offers like free electricity.
And by taking part, you’ll be doing your bit to help balance demand on the UK’s energy grid.