Uswitch is helping customers keep bank holiday energy costs down this May by offering to pay households back for any electricity they use (up to the value of £10) between 8am and 4pm on one day over the bank holiday weekend.

This is the latest in Uswitch’s series of free electricity offers following similar schemes run in November and December 2025.

How does it work?

Customers can choose which day they’d prefer to be paid back for between 2 and 4 May. All they have to do is connect a compatible smart meter to Uswitch’s mobile app and sign up to Power Hours, which is Uswitch’s free energy-saving scheme, by 29 April. For existing customers, spaces are limited to a maximum of 25,000. For new customers, spaces are unlimited.

They can then choose their day using the app. Uswitch will then calculate how much electricity each household used on their chosen day between the active hours, with earnings available to claim by the end of May.

Natalie Mathie, energy expert at Uswitch, comments: “The cost of energy is on everybody’s minds at the moment, so we hope that as many homes as possible can enjoy our little gift of free electricity for the first May bank holiday weekend.

“Whether you’re tackling the spring clean, catching up on laundry, or cooking for friends and family - you can earn back your electricity spend on us.

“It doesn’t matter who your energy provider is, everyone is welcome to claim back the cost of their electricity. You just need a compatible smart meter."