Power Hours Scheme Terms & Conditions (“Power Hours Terms”)

Power Hours is an earning scheme operated by Uswitch Limited (“Uswitch”), a company registered in England and Wales with registered number 03612689, having its registered office at The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.

Power Hours is only accessible through the Uswitch app (“App”), and allows App users (“Users”) to earn money with their smart meters. The Power Hours scheme is available for domestic electricity use only.

By signing up to the Power Hours scheme a User is granting Uswitch consent to access their smart meter data for 18 months from the date they sign up. For existing Users who are currently signed up to the Demand Flexibility Service Power Hours campaign (“DFS Campaign”) (previously ‘Money Back’), acceptance of these Power Hours Terms will be implied by continued participation in the DFS Campaign.

Within the Power Hours scheme there will be different campaigns which Power Hours members (“Members”) will have access to sign up to (for example, the DFS Campaign, 25 hours of free electricity in October promotion, free electricity on Christmas Day promotion).

When a User first connects their smart meter they will be prompted to sign up to the Power Hours scheme. If they do so, they will automatically be enrolled into any campaigns they are eligible for that are live at the time. Existing Members of the Power Hours scheme will be prompted to sign up to any new campaigns they are eligible for as and when they arise.

Uswitch reserves the right to amend the User eligibility criteria for any campaign at any time.

Uswitch may send service messages to Members in relation to the Power Hours scheme. Uswitch may also send additional reminders or alert notifications relating to Power Hours campaigns to Members that have opted into receiving marketing communications from Uswitch in relation to the Power Hours scheme.

Earnings from any campaign within the Power Hours scheme will be added to a Member’s ‘Earn Tab’ within the App. Members can track their earnings via the App, and may withdraw their earnings in accordance with the Uswitch App Earn Tab Terms and Conditions, which can be found here: https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/#uswitch-app-earn-tab-terms-and-conditions-earn-tab-terms

Each Member is responsible for ensuring they have correctly selected the current energy plan they are signed up to in their profile in the App, in order to allow for any Power Hours earnings to be accurately tracked. If a Member’s current energy plan is not available to select they should select the option ‘My plan isn’t listed’. Uswitch will then allocate that Member’s energy provider’s Standard Variable Tariff to their profile, and will use the applicable energy unit rates when calculating any Power Hours earnings.

If a Member’s smart meter is disconnected from Utrack, any Power Hours earnings marked as ‘Available’ in the Earn Tab within the App at the time of disconnection may remain accessible to the Member, however any earnings still marked as ‘Pending’ or ‘Calculating’ will be revoked.

Uswitch reserves the right to remove any unclaimed earnings from any Power Hours campaign if a Member’s smart meter is disconnected for any reason (including a Member’s consent expiring) at any point whilst registered with the Power Hours scheme.

In order to be able to sign up to the Power Hours scheme, a person must:

Be a registered user of the App;

Have connected their electricity smart meter to the App, and ensure it is successfully providing meter readings on a half hourly basis;

Be living at the registered address of the electricity smart meter providing readings for the scheme; and

Have a valid UK bank account into which Uswitch can pay any sums due under the scheme.

Uswitch reserves the right to remove a Member from the Power Hours scheme if Uswitch discovers that any of the following has occurred:

A Member no longer resides at the registered address of their electricity smart meter;

A Member’s electricity smart meter is no longer providing half-hourly updated meter readings;

A Member’s Meter Point Administration Number (MPAN) is already registered by another person in the Member’s household (all Members will be removed apart from the original Member);

A Member has falsely provided information or has provided fraudulent information;

A Member has breached any of the rules of the Power Hours scheme or terms of the App; or

The connected electricity smart meter is not registered from a domestic address (e.g. the smart meter belongs to a business). In this instance any earnings accrued under the Power Hours scheme will be revoked.

Uswitch will not be held liable for any errors or omissions in it or its partners’ decision making. In the instance of a dispute, the decision of Uswitch shall be final, and we reserve the right not to notify you of the final decision made regarding the dispute.

Members’ data will be collected, stored and processed for the purposes of the Power Hours scheme in line with Uswitch’s privacy policy (https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/privacy-policy/).

These Power Hours Terms govern Uswitch’s Power Hours scheme. By signing up to the scheme each Member is deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Power Hours Terms.

If you are struggling to pay your energy bills then please take a look at our guide which explains what support is available: https://www.uswitch.com/gas-electricity/guides/help-with-energy-bills/

These Power Hours Terms are governed by English Law and Members submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.