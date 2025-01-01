Power Hours Scheme Terms & Conditions
Power Hours Scheme Terms & Conditions (“Power Hours Terms”)
Power Hours is an earning scheme operated by Uswitch Limited (“Uswitch”), a company registered in England and Wales with registered number 03612689, having its registered office at The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.
Power Hours is only accessible through the Uswitch app (“App”), and allows App users (“Users”) to earn money with their smart meters. The Power Hours scheme is available for domestic electricity use only.
By signing up to the Power Hours scheme a User is granting Uswitch consent to access their smart meter data for 18 months from the date they sign up. For existing Users who are currently signed up to the Demand Flexibility Service Power Hours campaign (“DFS Campaign”) (previously ‘Money Back’), acceptance of these Power Hours Terms will be implied by continued participation in the DFS Campaign.
Within the Power Hours scheme there will be different campaigns which Power Hours members (“Members”) will have access to sign up to (for example, the DFS Campaign, 25 hours of free electricity in October promotion, free electricity on Christmas Day promotion).
When a User first connects their smart meter they will be prompted to sign up to the Power Hours scheme. If they do so, they will automatically be enrolled into any campaigns they are eligible for that are live at the time. Existing Members of the Power Hours scheme will be prompted to sign up to any new campaigns they are eligible for as and when they arise.
Uswitch reserves the right to amend the User eligibility criteria for any campaign at any time.
Uswitch may send service messages to Members in relation to the Power Hours scheme. Uswitch may also send additional reminders or alert notifications relating to Power Hours campaigns to Members that have opted into receiving marketing communications from Uswitch in relation to the Power Hours scheme.
Earnings from any campaign within the Power Hours scheme will be added to a Member’s ‘Earn Tab’ within the App. Members can track their earnings via the App, and may withdraw their earnings in accordance with the Uswitch App Earn Tab Terms and Conditions, which can be found here: https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/#uswitch-app-earn-tab-terms-and-conditions-earn-tab-terms
Each Member is responsible for ensuring they have correctly selected the current energy plan they are signed up to in their profile in the App, in order to allow for any Power Hours earnings to be accurately tracked. If a Member’s current energy plan is not available to select they should select the option ‘My plan isn’t listed’. Uswitch will then allocate that Member’s energy provider’s Standard Variable Tariff to their profile, and will use the applicable energy unit rates when calculating any Power Hours earnings.
If a Member’s smart meter is disconnected from Utrack, any Power Hours earnings marked as ‘Available’ in the Earn Tab within the App at the time of disconnection may remain accessible to the Member, however any earnings still marked as ‘Pending’ or ‘Calculating’ will be revoked.
Uswitch reserves the right to remove any unclaimed earnings from any Power Hours campaign if a Member’s smart meter is disconnected for any reason (including a Member’s consent expiring) at any point whilst registered with the Power Hours scheme.
In order to be able to sign up to the Power Hours scheme, a person must:
- Be a registered user of the App;
- Have connected their electricity smart meter to the App, and ensure it is successfully providing meter readings on a half hourly basis;
- Be living at the registered address of the electricity smart meter providing readings for the scheme; and
- Have a valid UK bank account into which Uswitch can pay any sums due under the scheme.
Uswitch reserves the right to remove a Member from the Power Hours scheme if Uswitch discovers that any of the following has occurred:
- A Member no longer resides at the registered address of their electricity smart meter;
- A Member’s electricity smart meter is no longer providing half-hourly updated meter readings;
- A Member’s Meter Point Administration Number (MPAN) is already registered by another person in the Member’s household (all Members will be removed apart from the original Member);
- A Member has falsely provided information or has provided fraudulent information;
- A Member has breached any of the rules of the Power Hours scheme or terms of the App; or
- The connected electricity smart meter is not registered from a domestic address (e.g. the smart meter belongs to a business). In this instance any earnings accrued under the Power Hours scheme will be revoked.
Uswitch will not be held liable for any errors or omissions in it or its partners’ decision making. In the instance of a dispute, the decision of Uswitch shall be final, and we reserve the right not to notify you of the final decision made regarding the dispute.
Members’ data will be collected, stored and processed for the purposes of the Power Hours scheme in line with Uswitch’s privacy policy (https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/privacy-policy/).
These Power Hours Terms govern Uswitch’s Power Hours scheme. By signing up to the scheme each Member is deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Power Hours Terms.
If you are struggling to pay your energy bills then please take a look at our guide which explains what support is available: https://www.uswitch.com/gas-electricity/guides/help-with-energy-bills/
These Power Hours Terms are governed by English Law and Members submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.
Reduce and Earn Power Hours Campaign ‘Reduce and Earn Sessions’ Terms & Conditions
Reduce and Earn Sessions (“RES”) is a Power Hours scheme campaign operated by Uswitch Limited (“Uswitch”), a company registered in England and Wales with registered number 03612689 and registered office at The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.
By signing up to the RES campaign you are accepting these terms and conditions (“Terms”). These Terms are supplemental to the Power Hours Scheme Terms and Conditions which also apply to this campaign.
Uswitch is working together with its partner Hildebrand Technology Limited (“Hildebrand”) (registered in England & Wales, company number: 05577050) to participate in the National Energy System Operator (“NESO”) Demand Flexibility Service (“DFS”). This service is designed to reward households that are able to reduce their electricity usage during peak hours on certain days, with the aim of helping balance electricity loads on the electricity grid. More details about the DFS are available on the NESO website here.
Members of Uswitch’s Power Hours scheme (“Members” or “you”) who are enrolled in the RES campaign can choose to take part in all DFS sessions (“Sessions”) that take place from 1 December 2024 until the DFS ends in line with the duration specified by NESO. Members will be alerted before a Session is due to take place.
Members will need to individually opt in to each Session they want to participate in before they start. During the Sessions, Members are encouraged to reduce their electricity usage as much as possible, whilst still keeping safe. Tips on which appliances use the most electricity can be found in the Save tab on the Uswitch app.
Members can earn money for every kWh of electricity they manage to reduce during each Session, compared to their typical usage. The specific amount per kWh for a Session will be communicated before Members choose to opt in to a session. Your typical usage will be calculated using an industry standard methodology called BSC P376 (more details can be found here), using historic electricity smart meter readings from your property.
There is no obligation to reduce your usage by a certain percentage, and if you end up using more than your typical usage during a Session there is no penalty.
How to participate
When they sign up to the Power Hours scheme, new Members will be automatically enrolled in the RES campaign if they are eligible. Existing eligible Members that have previously opted out of, or have been unable to enrol in the RES campaign, will be able to enrol by activating the RES campaign within the Uswitch app (“App”).
Once enrolled, Members will then need to opt into each Session they want to participate in.
Members will be notified before a Session is due to take place via both push notifications and email (as applicable if you have enabled push notifications on the App) and encouraged to opt in. Such notifications may arrive on the same day as the Session.
After a Session has finished, your earnings will be calculated by Uswitch and you will be notified once these are ready to view. We will aim to share these roughly 48 hours after a Session concludes, however it may take up to several weeks to confirm your earnings and share these with you. If we are unable to obtain any electricity smart meter readings from a Session, we reserve the right to offer you the average amount earned by other Members during the same Session.
If NESO’s eventual calculations from a Session differ from those provided to a Member by Uswitch, Uswitch will not change the amount of the Member’s earnings.
Any money you earn through the RES campaign will initially show as ‘Pending’ in your App Earn Tab. At the end of each calendar month your earnings will move into ‘Available earnings’ and can be withdrawn in accordance with the Uswitch App Earn Tab Terms and Conditions, which can be found here: https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/#uswitch-app-earn-tab-terms-and-conditions-earn-tab-terms
If you wish to opt out of the RES campaign at any point, you can do so via the link at the bottom of the RES campaign screen in the App.
To be eligible for the RES campaign you need to meet the criteria listed above for the Power Hours scheme as well as the following criteria:
- You must not sign up to an equivalent demand flexibility scheme with another provider while you are signed up to the RES campaign, otherwise you will be automatically excluded from participating in any future Sessions until you have opted out of all other demand flexibility schemes. This is because NESO only lets users participate in one scheme at a time;
- You acknowledge Uswitch will provide the necessary smart meter energy data to its partners to assess the outcome of each Session;
- You will need to have at least 60 days’ worth of historical smart meter data available for your typical baseline usage to be calculated, according to BSC P376.
Uswitch (via our partner and data processor Hildebrand) will share your smart meter MPAN number, half hourly electricity consumption, baseline and reduction data with NESO. This is necessary in order to provide this campaign to you. NESO may request (for auditing purposes) detailed half hourly data for a specific Session, which may include your consumption data. By participating in the RES campaign you acknowledge and agree to your information being used in this manner.
Uswitch reserves the right to terminate, withdraw or amend the RES campaign or these Terms, including (amongst other aspects) the payment/kWh of reduced usage and/or the eligibility criteria, without prior notice.
Power Hours Campaign ‘25 Hours of Free Electricity - October / November 2025’ Terms
25 Hours of Free Electricity - October / November 2025 (“Free Electricity”) is a Power Hours scheme campaign operated by Uswitch Limited (“Uswitch”), a company registered in England and Wales with registered number 03612689 and registered office at The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.
By signing up to the Free Electricity campaign you are accepting these terms and conditions (“Terms”). These Terms are supplemental to the Power Hours Scheme Terms and Conditions which also apply to this campaign.
In order to participate in the Free Electricity campaign, members of Uswitch’s Power Hours scheme (“Members” or “You”) will need to enrol before 11:59pm 31 October 2025. Uswitch reserves the right to close the enrollment period at any time if the total allowable user base is reached.
When they sign up to the Power Hours scheme, new Members will be automatically enrolled in the Free Electricity campaign if they are eligible. Existing eligible Members of the Power Hours scheme will be able to enrol by activating the Free Electricity campaign within the Uswitch app (“App”).
The 25 hours of free electricity will be offered in the form of 5 hours of free electricity for 5 consecutive weekends in November 2025. Starting on the Monday before each weekend in November, Members will be offered the choice of a single 7am-12pm or 12pm-5pm slot on either Saturday or Sunday of the upcoming weekend, and will need to have chosen their time slot before 11.59pm on the Friday before the weekend starts. Members will be able to select the time slot they wish to have from the Power Hours screen in the App. Failure to choose a time slot before 11.59pm on Friday will result in forfeiture of access to the 5 hours of free electricity for that weekend.
Members acknowledge that Uswitch will provide the necessary smart energy data to its partners to assess the outcome of each session of free electricity.
Uswitch will calculate how much electricity each Member has used during their selected 5 hour free electricity slot each weekend, and how much the electricity would cost using their chosen energy plan or the applicable Ofgem energy price cap rate. The Free Electricity campaign applies only to the cost of kWh of electricity used and does not include any standing charge costs. Members will still pay the full standing charge costs applicable to their plan.
If Uswitch is unable to obtain any electricity smart meter readings from the selected time slot, Uswitch reserves the right to offer Members the average amount earned by other Members during that same time slot.
Uswitch will credit Members the calculated cost of their 25 hours of free electricity up to a maximum value of £25 per Member across the entire campaign. Free Electricity earnings will be accumulated in the App Earn Tab along with a Member’s other Power Hours earnings.
Members will be able to view their Free Electricity earnings shortly after each weekend in November. Once the earnings are marked as ‘Available earnings’ in the App they can be withdrawn in accordance with the Uswitch App Earn Tab Terms and Conditions, which can be found here: https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/terms-of-use/#uswitch-app-earn-tab-terms-and-conditions-earn-tab-terms
Uswitch reserves the right to terminate, withdraw or amend the Free Electricity campaign or these Terms, including the eligibility criteria, without prior notice.
In the event of fraud, abuse, misuse, or not complying with these Terms, Uswitch can cancel, withdraw or reclaim any earnings made by You and end or suspend the campaign or prevent You from participating in it. If Uswitch deems in its discretion that a Member is ineligible for any reason, it reserves the right to cancel or recover any earnings already awarded.