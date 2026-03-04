What does the situation in the Middle East mean for my energy bills?

What’s happening in the Middle East?

The US and Israel escalated tensions in the Middle East with strikes on Iran on 28 February. Iran has responded with counter-strikes on targets in multiple countries. It has also closed the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key shipping route for oil and gas. At this point, it’s unclear how long the situation will last.

This has led to a spike in oil prices and, because gas prices are linked to oil prices, a spike in wholesale gas prices. Gas has risen by 30% to the highest level in more than three years and, because gas plays a key role in electricity pricing, electricity is likely to increase in price as well.

What does this mean for energy bills?

This means that it currently costs energy suppliers a lot more to buy energy to supply customers with. As a result, they have either removed their existing deals from the market or repriced them so they’re more expensive than they were. This means that customers have fewer options when it comes to switching to deals with savings.

Is this the same as the energy crisis in 2021?

While both situations have been triggered by military conflict (Russia-Ukraine and US/Israel-Iran), there are some crucial differences.