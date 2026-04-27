Are solar panels worth it in the UK?

Can you make money by selling electricity via the Smart Export Guarantee?

The Smart Export Guarantee, or SEG, is a scheme where you can be paid for energy you export to the grid. It launched in 2020 and applies to eligible UK households generating solar power on a small scale. This normally means that you have solar panels to help with your own energy needs.

How SEG payments work

When you have solar panels, any energy you create and don’t use can be sent to the grid. The government-backed scheme means most large energy suppliers must pay for this electricity. To do this, you sign up for SEG payments.

It’s important to note that the Smart Export Guarantee is not the same as FIT payments. The FIT scheme was largely closed to new applicants in 2019. Under FIT, homeowners can be paid for both the energy they export and the energy they generate.

Do all suppliers pay the same rate?

No, energy suppliers set their own SEG tariff rates and can offer anything above zero. However, there is competition between suppliers and shopping around can help you find a good rate.

If you bundle together getting your grid energy and Smart Export Guarantee payments from the same supplier, this often improves the SEG tariffs you can get. As well as going with the same supplier that you got your solar panels from.

Does SEG make solar panels worth it?

SEG can contribute to your overall return on investment in solar panels for your house. However, it’s important to bear in mind that SEG tariffs are normally less than the cost of buying energy from the grid. This means you should use the solar energy you create when you can, rather than buying power.

If you have a solar panel battery, this can help you to store any surplus energy and send it to the grid during times when the best SEG tariffs are offered. However, there is also a large additional cost involved when buying a solar panel battery.