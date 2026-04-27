The amount will vary from home to home. However, if you have a typical 3.5kWp system exporting 1,500 kWh per year at 15p per kWh, you can expect to earn around £225 per year.

As the cost of buying energy from the grid is normally higher than SEG tariff rates, it doesn’t make financial sense to export energy you would use. However, if you have excess energy that you won’t use, registering for the Smart Export Guarantee is a great way to earn some additional money.

Why the Smart Export Guarantee replaced the Feed-in tariff

The FIT (Feed-in Tariff) is a government subsidy that pays fixed amounts for both the generation of renewable energy and sending it to the grid. Meanwhile, the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) is a market-led payment and covers exported energy only.

The government largely closed FIT (Feed-in Tariff) to new applicants in 2019 and launched SEG in 2020. The Smart Export Guarantee was created to continue rewarding homeowners for sending renewable energy to the grid.

Although you’re only paid for the energy you send to the grid on a SEG tariff, there are benefits. Unlike FIT, suppliers can set their own SEG rates. Meaning there’s competition between suppliers and potentially a better deal for you.

Who is eligible for a Smart Export Guarantee tariff?

You must meet certain criteria to be eligible for Smart Export Guarantee rates. You need:

Eligible low-carbon technology that creates energy: This includes solar panels, wind power, hydropower and anaerobic digestion up to 5MW. As well as micro combined heat and power systems under 50kW.

This includes solar panels, wind power, hydropower and anaerobic digestion up to 5MW. As well as micro combined heat and power systems under 50kW. An MCS certificate or equivalent: Confirming that both your solar panels and their installation meet safety and performance standards.

Confirming that both your solar panels and their installation meet safety and performance standards. A smart meter capable of half-hourly readings: This means suppliers can see how much energy you’re sending to the grid and calculate your solar export payments.

SEG suppliers may also have their own eligibility checks, such as checking ownership documents. Some will have SEG tariffs that are only available to energy customers or households that bought their solar panels from them.

What types of SEG tariffs are available?

There are two types of Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) tariffs available, each offering different benefits: