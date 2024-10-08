What is the Feed-in Tariff?

The Feed-in Tariff scheme — often referred to as FiT — was introduced in 2010 to encourage UK households to invest in renewable energy generation methods such as solar panels and micro CHP.

With the Feed-in Tariff programme, those who generate their own green electricity will be paid for doing so by selling it back to the grid via their energy supplier.

What kind of technology is eligible for Feed-in Tariff?

Only certain methods of electricity generation are eligible for Fit. Those include:

Wind power

Solar power (the most popular method under the scheme)

Photo voltaic power

Hydro anaerobic digestion (plant and animal material is broken down by bacteria, which produces methane that can then be used to generate energy)

Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) (this produces both heat and electricity from one process)

How much does the Feed-in Tariff pay?

The FiT scheme pays rates as set by Ofgem, and reviewed and published every three months.

The most recent FiT rates for all methods of generation can be reviewed and downloaded here

It should be noted that recent government changes mean that renewable energy systems installed after 1 January 2016, will be paid a significantly lower FiT rate than those installed before this date.

Another change to this scheme is that it pays for 20 years instead of 25. That change, coupled with the lower pay out rate, means that solar panels systems particularly (the most popular method under the scheme) will take longer to pay for themselves.

How does it work?

The FiT scheme works in three steps: