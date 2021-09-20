What's happening in the energy market? Your questions answered.

Why is there a shortage of gas?

“There are a lot of factors that have caused this shortage. As the world has emerged from the pandemic, global demand for energy has soared and sent wholesale gas prices rising.

“Last year’s long cold winter depleted gas stores, but they weren’t replenished as usual this summer as prices rose. In addition, it’s been a calm, still few months, meaning that a lack of wind power has resulted in a higher demand for gas.”

Why does this mean my bills will increase?

“As demand for gas increases, the wholesale price your supplier pays for energy rises. A lot of electricity is also generated by gas-powered plants, meaning there has been a similar knock-on effect on electricity supplies.

“If you’re on a fixed deal, you’re protected from the rises in the market at least until your current deal runs out. The energy price cap for customers on variable tariffs also means the cap will not increase as much as the wholesale prices but it will be reviewed early next year, so customers who are on variable tariffs should continue to be vigilant and keep an eye on the deals available in case the prices rise again next year.”

How much have prices increased on average?

“Wholesale gas prices have increased by 70% since August, but customers will not see such a dramatic rise in their bills.

“The new energy price cap comes into force on 1 October, rising by £139 and taking the annual cost for those on default tariffs to £1,277.

"Customers already on fixed deals will not see a price rise until their deal ends."

Can I still switch supplier?

“While you might find it’s better to wait for a while, there are still some providers offering fixed deals so you can still switch should you wish to do so."

I'm concerned my supplier will go bust - can I switch or should I wait?

“Customers can still switch as usual if their deal is coming to an end, but there is no need to be concerned about your energy supply. Even if your supplier goes bust, customers should be reassured that their energy supply will continue as normal and any credit balances they built up with those suppliers will be protected.”

When is this likely to be resolved?

“It’s hard to say. The government is taking the situation seriously and is working with suppliers and Ofgem to work out the best ways to support consumers, along with businesses and energy providers.”

I'm worried about being in debt to my supplier - what should I do?

“If you’re struggling to pay your bills, get in touch with your supplier as soon as possible. Many energy suppliers offer tailored help to customers who may be struggling with their bills, from debt repayment plans to energy efficiency schemes.

“You should also see if you are eligible for any government schemes, such as the Warm Home Discount and Winter Fuel Payment.

Is there any help for households?

“Debt charities such as StepChange provide guidance for people experiencing financial difficulties. National Energy Action also offers advice on energy bills and keeping warm at home.

“There is also extra help available for vulnerable consumers through schemes like the Winter Fuel Payment, Cold Weather Payment, and Warm Home Discount.”

How much could bills rise by?

"SVT tariffs will stay set to the level of the cap. It’s possible that this will increase again in six months’ time but that depends on what happens with wholesale prices."

Is the energy price cap in danger of rising before next year?

"It's unlikely - it's set be reviewed in February 2022."

Is my credit at risk?

"No - even if your supplier goes bust, customers should be reassured that their energy supply will continue as normal and any credit balances they built up with those suppliers will be protected."

What should I do if I'm on a prepayment meter?

"Prepayment customers are already protected by the prepayment price cap. The cap is due to rise on 1 October but it will then stay at the same level until at least 1 April next year. There is no need to top up a lot right now, especially if that puts you into financial difficulty.

"If you are on a prepayment meter and your supplier goes bust, don't worry, you will still be able to top up and your credit will be protected. The new supplier would be in touch to let you know of any changes in payment arrangements."

What else can I do to lower my bills?

"Pay less - as mentioned at the top of the page, you need to really think about the deal you're currently on and the potential costs of deals available on the market at the moment. Paying less may not be possible right now, but as deals come back onto the market, the situation may change.

Waste less - be as energy-efficient as possible by tracking your energy usage with a smart meter, beefing up your insulation and switching off plugs that aren't being used.

Use less - take a look at our energy-saving tips, which cover everything from efficient lightbulbs to thermostats and colder washes."

